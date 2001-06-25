Thieves Steal Newly Found Dinosaur Egg in Italy

ROME Thieves have stolen a recently discovered dinosaur egg in northern Italy, media reports said Sunday. The find was made only last week in the Rio Sass Canon in the Trentino holiday region. But less than 48 hours after the discovery was revealed the egg had disappeared. Investigators believe that vandals or thieves acting on orders of collectors were behind the theft. The 22.5-centimeter-long egg was spotted lying on a remote ledge of a rock. The local council chief of Fondo, Lorenzo Zini, and a geologist had made the find and experts had been due to examine the egg shortly. Earlier, dinosaur footprints had been discovered near Fondo.