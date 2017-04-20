Iranian, German archeologists begin surveys in southern Iran

TEHRAN – A team of Iranian and German archeologists and researchers on Wednesday commenced research at Hasanabad-e Tall Kamin, a prehistoric site located on the outskirts of Marvdasht in the southern province of Fars.

The one-month project aims at shedding a new light on the history of the region upon an agreement signed by Goethe University and the Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Organization, CHTN reported.

Hasanabad-e Tall Kamin is a village in Naqsh-e Rostam rural district near Persepolis. The region embraces rich vestiges of Achaemenes and Sasanian monuments and arts amongst relics associated with other Iranian dynasties.

AFM/MG