FIVB President Graça expresses regret over Chicago airport incident

TEHRAN - The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) President Ary Graça has expressed his regret for the incident happened at the O’Hare International Airport for the Iranian team.

On Monday, the Iranian team arrived in Chicago after a 30-hour flight but was delayed for more four hours.

Iran volleyball federation immediately lodged a complaint to the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) over the incident.

The VNL final round will be held in the Credit Union 1 Arena, Chicago, United States from July 10 to 14.

“On behalf of the FIVB, please allow me to express my regret at this situation. The FIVB had been working very closely with various stakeholders, including the IOC, USOC and USA prior to the Iranian team’s arrival to try and ensure they had a smooth entry into the country. We were therefore surprised to hear that some members of the team were detained for an unusually long period upon arrival. We fully appreciate that those involved were upset by the experience. I can assure you that we have raised this matter with the relevant authorities and we are discussing how we can find ways of preventing this from happening at future FIVB events,” Graça sent a letter to Iran Volleyball Federation.

Iran have been drawn with Brazil and Poland in Pool B and hosts the U.S. are pitted against Russia and France in Pool A.

The Iranian team, who are looking for the VNL first medal, will start the competition with a match against powerhouse Poland on July 11.

Team Melli will meet Brazil on July 12.

This will be the first edition of the World League or the Nations League to have the Final Round hosted in North America.