Zarif to Pompeo: Stop dreaming

TEHRAN – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has advised U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to “stop dreaming”, saying the Iranians always decide their destiny.

“2 yrs ago, @SecPompeo and his boss declared ‘CEASING US participation’ in JCPOA, dreaming that their ‘max pressure’ would bring Iran to its knees. Given that policy’s abject failure, he now wants to be a JCPOA participant. Stop dreaming: the Iranian Nation always decides its destiny,” Zarif tweeted on Monday.

In a report published by The New York Times on Sunday, it is said that Pompeo is preparing a legal argument that the United States remains a participant in the Iran nuclear accord that President Trump has renounced, part of an intricate strategy to pressure the United Nations Security Council to extend an arms embargo on Tehran or see far more stringent sanctions reimposed on the country.

“In an effort to force the issue, Mr. Pompeo has approved a plan, bound to be opposed by many of Washington’s European allies, under which the United States would, in essence, claim it legally remains a ‘participant state’ in the nuclear accord that Mr. Trump has denounced — but only for the purposes of invoking a ‘snapback’ that would restore the UN sanctions on Iran that were in place before the accord,” The Times said.

Trump unilaterally quit the nuclear deal in May 2018 and introduced the harshest ever sanctions in history on Iran as part of his administration’s “maximum pressure” strategy against Iran.

Many analysts and think tanks believe that the maximum pressure policy has failed.

President Hassan Rouhani said in December 2019 that the White House has no way other than putting an end to its policy of “maximum pressure” on the Islamic Republic.

Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani also said in December that maximum pressure is a “wrong policy” and the U.S. must stop.

Zarif said in September 2019 that Washington’s policy of sanction and pressure against Iran has not worked.

“The United States is running out of options. It is desperate. The policy of maximum pressure has not worked,” he told CGTN in an interview.

Former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry has called a policy of “maximum pressure” on Tehran bankrupt.

“We have been pressuring them. Maximum pressure… we’re seeing the unfolding of really a bankruptcy of approach,” Kerry told CBS News.

