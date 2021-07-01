Ejei Appointed as Iran’s New Judiciary Chief

TEHRAN -- Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei appointed Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei as the new head of Iran’s Judiciary.

The Leader made the appointment on Thursday through an official decree, naming Mohseni Ejei to replace Ebrahim Raeisi, who served in the position for more than two years.

Raeisi won the June 18 presidential election by a landslide and will take office as Iran’s eighth president in August.

In his decree, the Leader thanked Raeisi for his valuable services and brilliant record during his tenure as the head of the Judiciary branch of power and cited Mohseni Ejei’s merits and long-term service in the Judiciary as the basis of his decision.

Ayatollah Khamenei also stressed continued efforts in the Judiciary to promote justice, uphold people’s rights, ensure legal freedoms, oversee the implementation of laws, prevent crimes, and decisively fight corruption.

The Leader further stressed the need for continuing the implementation of the Judicial Development Document that was introduced during Raiesi’s tenure.

Mohseni Ejehi was the deputy of the Judiciary and also served as the Judiciary’s spokesman previously. He had earlier worked as Iran’s prosecutor general.