Tehran-Riyadh talks on the right track, Iran FM says

TEHRAN – Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said on Friday that the talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia are on the “right track”, noting that Iran and Saudi Arabia as two important countries play important role in stabilizing the region.

“Iran-Saudi talks are on the right track that entail more negotiations… At this stage we have reached (some) results,” Amir Abdollahian told reporters in Beirut.

He added information will be provided about possible implementation of agreements between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

The foreign minister said it was the Saudi Kingdom that cut diplomatic ties with Iran.

He added Iran welcomes durable talks with Riyadh that produce tangible results.

Calling talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia constructive, he said, “We hope the two sides to reach a good result… Iran and Saudi Arabia are two important countries in the region.

The role of the two countries in helping a sustainable security, progress in the region is important.”

The minister added Iran will continue its constructive approach in the region and sees regional cooperation as the key for economic development in the region.

He also said that Iran will continue to ship fuel to Lebanon that suffers from a severe energy crisis.



