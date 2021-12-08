Turquoise-coated arts on show at Tehran exhibit

TEHRAN – Sets of turquoise-coated arts have been put on show at the headquarters of the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts in Tehran.

The week-long exhibition features 100 exquisite works handcrafted by the young Iranian artisan Seyyed Kamal Hosseini, who is a native of Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari province, CHTN reported.

One of the most popular handicrafts of Iran, which is both decorative and applicable, is ‘Firuzehkubi’ or turquoise inlaying. To practice the craft, tiny pieces of turquoise are being inlaid, like mosaics, on a surface such as tools or utensils made of copper, silver, brass, or bronze.

Today, Firuzehkubi is one of the most celebrated souvenirs of Isfahan. The Firuzeh or turquoise gems that are used in this craft are supplied by the stone workshops and stone grinds that cannot be used for other purposes.

With 14 entries, Iran ranks first globally for the number of cities and villages registered by the World Crafts Council, as China with seven entries, Chile with four, and India with three ones come next.

The value of Iran’s handicrafts exports stood at $120 million during the first eleven months of the past Iranian calendar year 1399 (March 20, 2020 – February 18, 2021), Mehr reported. The country’s handicrafts exports slumped during the mentioned months in comparison to the same period last a year earlier due to the damage the coronavirus pandemic has inflicted on global trade.

The Islamic Republic exported $427 million worth of handicrafts during the first eleven months of the calendar year 1398. Of the figure, some $190 million was earned via suitcase trade (allowed for customs-free and tax-free transfer) through 20 provinces, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts.

AFM