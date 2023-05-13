Iran, Saudi FMs discuss recent developments in bilateral ties

TEHRAN- The top diplomats of Saudi Arabia and Iran underlined their commitment to mending ties, facilitating mutual collaboration, and reopening their diplomatic missions.

Hossein Amir Abdollahian of Iran and Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud of Saudi Arabia spoke by phone on Friday night regarding the implementation of the deal that the two nations made in Beijing in March to reestablish diplomatic ties and reopen embassies.

“The Islamic Republic is getting ready to formally reopen its embassy and consulates in Saudi Arabia,” Amir Abdollahian said.

He said the discussions between top Saudi and Iranian officials will show how determined both nations are to work together and develop close ties.

Amir Abdollahian asserted that Iran has completed the required preparations for the formal reopening of its embassy and consulate in Saudi Arabia, citing Tehran’s decision to appoint a new ambassador and send technical teams to the country to facilitate the restoration of diplomatic missions.

He said that the discussions and reciprocal trips between Saudi and Iranian officials demonstrate the two nations’ commitment to reestablishing cooperation and constructive relations.

The Saudi foreign minister, for his part, reiterated that Riyadh sees bright prospects for relations with Tehran and will make every effort to deepen those relationships.

“We have taken good steps in the past two months, and our adherence to the signed agreements shows our steely determination,” he noted.

He cited the positive developments of the previous two months and the two nations’ dedication to the rapprochement deal as evidence of their real intention to improve relations.

Bin Farhan also expressed hope that by appointing ambassadors in Riyadh and Tehran, they would be able to enhance bilateral collaboration.

Iran and Saudi Arabia reached an agreement on March 10 to reestablish diplomatic ties and reopen embassies and missions within two months after their seven-year closure, following several days of intense discussions held in China.

The two regional powerhouses have underscored the need to respect one another’s national sovereignty and to abstain from meddling in one another’s internal affairs.

Iran FM condemns Israel “brutal aggression”

Separate phone conversations about the current state of affairs in the Gaza Strip under Israeli attacks were established by Amir Abdollahian with the heads of the Palestinian resistance groups.

On Friday, Amir Abdollahian held talks with Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh and Islamic Jihad secretary-general Ziyad al-Nakhalah.

The Israeli regime was criticized by the Iranian minister for its “brutal aggression” in killing innocent Palestinian women and children as well as “targeted” assassinations of resistance leaders.

He said that in the face of Palestinian resistance, the Zionists had shown signs of weakness and frustration.

Haniyeh, for his part, asserted that resistance groups are “coordinated” and “ready” to stave off Israeli assaults.

Additionally, he commended Iran’s political position in favor of Palestine.

“Resistance will determine the fate of this Zionist aggression and the Israeli regime has no other choice but to surrender,” Haniyeh highlighted.

Nakhalah, for his part, said that the Palestinians will keep up their fight until the regime agrees to the demands made by the resistance.

Amir Abdollahian welcomes France realistic approach towards Iran

The Iranian foreign minister commended France for taking a positive step in becoming more realistic in its approach to Iran in a phone call with Catherine Colonna, his French counterpart, on Friday.

He also emphasized Tehran and Paris long-standing cultural and historical ties.

The French foreign minister, for her part, praised her recent positive meetings with Amir Abdollahian in Beijing.

Expressing satisfaction with Iran’s attention to France’s policy of strategic independence, Colonna described constructive dialogue as the best solution to the issues.

Additionally, she noted that France welcomes the continuation of constructive and profound talks with Iran.

She went on to explain that France is deeply concerned about the events in Gaza and that it is working to ease tensions and put an end to hostilities there.