Two Iranian Supreme Court judges are gunned down, another injured

TEHRAN – Two Iranian Supreme Court judges were gunned down and another was injured in Tehran by an assailant on Saturday morning.

The assailant killed himself after the shooting spree. The attack took place at 10: 45 a.m. local time.

The judges were assassinated inside their rooms in downtown Tehran, Judiciary spokesman Asghar Jahangir said.

The two veteran top judges killed in the assassination attempt are Ali Razini and Mohammad Moghiseh. They were dealing with offenses against national security, espionage, and terrorism.

Judge Miri (first name not given) and a bodyguard are among the injured.

The Tasnim news agency said the attacker was an employee of the Tehran Justice Department. The Judiciary described him as a foreign agent.

According to the initial investigations, the Judiciary said the armed assailant had neither lodged a complaint at the Supreme Court nor referred to any court branches.

Razini, 71, had survived an assassination attempt in ـJanuary 1998 when assailant motorcyclists attached a magnetic bomb to his vehicle. In that attack, he was injured.