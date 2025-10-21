Iran goalball defend title after addressing 2024 weaknesses: Doosti Vala

TEHRAN – Iran goalball head coach Bahman Doosti Vala said that the team succeeded in defending their title at the 2025 IBSA Asia-Pacific Goalball Championships after addressing their weaknesses from the 2024 Paralympic Games.

Iran defeated China 4-2 in the final to defend their championship.

Team Melli defeated Saudi Arabia 6-4, Australia 5-1, Thailand 5-1, Iraq 8-3, and Thailand 3-2 on their way to the final.

“We have addressed the weaknesses we had in the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris and converted them into the team’s strengths. All of those shortcomings turned into opportunities for us in the 2025 IBSA Asia-Pacific Goalball Championships,” Doosti said in an exclusive interview with Tehran Times.

“The best defense and the most technical player in this competition were Iranian. As you know, Asian teams are among the world’s top teams; nevertheless, we defended our championship in Islamabad.

‘From now on, we are preparing for the 2026 World Championship, which will be held in June in Hangzhou. The World Championship serves as a qualifier for the 2028 Paralympic Games, and the top two teams will secure their berths at the Games,” he concluded.