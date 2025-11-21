Three Iranian freestylers win golds at 2025 Riyadh

TEHRAN – Three Iranian freestyle wrestlers won three gold medals at the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games (ISG) on Friday.

In the final bout of men’s 74kg, Emami defeated Azerbaijan’s Aghanazar Novruzov 5-0 to win a gold medal.

Magomedrasul Asluev of Bahrain and Kyrgyzstan’s Orozobek Toktomambetov won two bronze medals in the class.

Amirali Azarpira claimed a gold medal in the men’s 97kg, beating Kazakhstan’s Rizabek Aitmukhan 5-0.

Turkey’s Rifat E. Gidak and Azerbaijan’s Magomedkhan Magomedov won two bronzes.

And Amirhossein Zare collected a gold medal in the 125kg.

Zare defeated Bahrain’s Shamil Sharipov 10-0 in the final.

Turkey’s Hakan Buyukcingil and Giorgi Meshvildishvili of Azerbaijan won two bronze medals.

The 6th Islamic Solidarity Games, known as Riyadh 2025, are an inter-continental multi-sport event organized by the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA), held from Nov. 7 to 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event has brought together more than 3,000 athletes from 57 nations, competing across 25 sports in pursuit of glory at one of the Islamic world’s premier multi-sport events.