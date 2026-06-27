Research and creativity essential to preserving traditional pottery painting: ceramic artist

TEHRAN – An Iranian ceramic painter said the long-term survival of traditional pottery painting depends on sustained research, creativity and continuous training, adding that artistic commitment rather than commercial considerations has been the driving force behind her work for more than two decades.

Mahboubeh Kamalinejad, a designer and ceramic painter, said she has worked in pottery painting since 2003 and that many artists in the field began their careers through personal interest and a commitment to preserving traditional art.

“In the early years, many of us worked without pay simply to learn and help preserve this art,” Kamalinejad said in an interview with Miras Arya.

She said the distinguishing feature of the workshop where she works is the combination of practical experience with research, with each piece based on study, analysis and new ideas rather than reproducing existing patterns.

Kamalinejad said innovation in pottery painting comes from combining artistic elements from different historical periods while adapting designs to the form and visual characteristics of ceramic objects.

She added that artists seek to draw on the traditions of Iranian art while incorporating their own creative perspectives to produce original works suited to the medium.

Kamalinejad identified limited public exposure and weak external communication as among the main challenges facing the sector. She said stronger media engagement and more professional promotion of artworks could help attract younger artists and new practitioners.

She said producing carefully researched works remains the primary objective for artists, rather than responding to market demands.

“Many of these works are the result of months or even years of continuous effort,” she said, adding that completed pieces are later presented at exhibitions in Iran and abroad.

Kamalinejad said creating more opportunities to introduce pottery painting to wider audiences, expanding research support and strengthening education for younger generations would help ensure the continued development of the traditional art form.

AM