Gas delivery to industries increases by 1bcm

TEHRAN- The CEO of the National Iranian Gas Company, outlining the performance of the first six months of this year, reported stability in supplying fuel to the country’s power plants and industries despite reduced production at South Pars, and said that in the sector of industries and small businesses in the first half of this year, the volume of delivered gas was one billion cubic meters more than last year in the same period.

According to a Saturday report by IRNA from the Ministry of Oil, Saeed Tavakoli, announcing this news, added: “Regarding major industries, especially steel and petrochemical industries, we did not impose restrictions; however, some of these industries were damaged during the third imposed war for various reasons.”

He emphasized: “Given the country’s refinery conditions after the recent incidents, this shows success in crisis management and network stability.”

The CEO of the National Iranian Gas Company, referring to the upcoming difficulties in sustainably supplying the country’s gas after the recent incidents in the South Pars gas field, announced: “If I want to compare the performance of the first six months of this year with the same period last year, although the volume of gas delivered to the network was about 14 percent lower, the share of gas supply to power plants was maintained at approximately the same level. So that this year 85 percent and last year 86 percent of the fuel basket needs of power plants were supplied with gas, which indicates the high resilience of the country’s gas network under difficult conditions.”

Tavakoli emphasized: “These figures show that the country’s gas industry, by prioritizing the supply of fuel to power plants to prevent electricity imbalance, has used all its power to continue the flow of gas in production and industrial sectors so that the wheel of the country’s economy does not stop under difficult production conditions.”

EF/MA