Pezeshkian visits Tehran exhibition showcasing rural and nomadic achievements

TEHRAN – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday visited the sixth exhibition of rural and nomadic achievements in Tehran, praising rural residents and nomadic communities for their contribution to the country’s production and supply of essential goods.

During a two-hour visit, Pezeshkian toured booths showcasing products, crafts and economic capacities from Iran’s 31 provinces, meeting exhibitors and learning about their activities.

Rural residents and nomads are invaluable assets of the country and play an important role in meeting the needs of the people and the country by producing a variety of goods, the president said in a brief interview on the sidelines of the exhibition.

Asked about his feelings on meeting rural and nomadic producers, Pezeshkian said being among them represented “the essence of life.”

He also said the active and energetic presence of visitors and exhibitors sent a clear message to those threatening Iran.

Their presence at this exhibition sends a clear message to the enemies that they are not afraid of threats, the President said.

Pezeshkian also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting the public, particularly rural residents and nomadic communities, saying it would stand alongside them to address their problems and needs.

At the end of his visit, the president wrote in the exhibition’s commemorative book that he would continue serving the Iranian people for as long as he lived, extending greetings to the nation and praising rural residents and nomads for their dedication, entrepreneurship and commitment.

The four-day exhibition opened on Thursday at the Tehran International Permanent Fairground, bringing together participants from across the country to showcase rural production, traditional lifestyles and regional cultural heritage.

More than 400 booths have been arranged to present provincial products and capabilities, while another 50 focus on startups and technology-related activities.

Traditional black tents, known as siah-chadors, are among the exhibition’s main attractions. Woven typically from black goat hair, these portable dwellings have long served some of Iran’s nomadic pastoral communities, providing shelter as families move between seasonal grazing grounds.

Visitors can also explore local foods, handicrafts, regional music and traditional practices, while nomadic producers have an opportunity to introduce and sell their products directly to the public.

The exhibition brings together traditional rural livelihoods and emerging businesses, highlighting the economic and cultural contributions of communities whose lives remain closely connected to agriculture, livestock raising and seasonal migration.

AM