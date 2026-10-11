Fajr Sepasi part way with Rasoul Khatibi: PGPL

TEHRAN - Fajr Sepasi football club have officially parted ways with head coach Rasoul Khatibi, the Iranian club announced, adding that his successor will be introduced in the coming days.

The Shiraz-based club thanked Khatibi for his efforts and commitment during his time in charge and wished him success in the next stage of his coaching career.

Fajr Sepasi also confirmed that the appointment of a new head coach is expected soon, as the club look to determine their technical leadership for the remainder of the season.

The decision comes after a challenging start to the campaign for the Shiraz outfit. After eight weeks of competition, Fajr Sepasi have collected seven points, recording one win, four draws and two defeats, according to the club’s reported standings. They currently sit 14th in the Persian Gulf Pro League table.

The club will now look to appoint a new coach to improve results and help the team move up the standings as the league season continues.