Pezeshkian invites Oman's Sultan to Tehran

TEHRAN – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has invited Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq to visit Tehran, expressing hope for in-person talks in the near future.

In a telephone conversation on Sunday, Pezeshkian congratulated the Sultan on his birthday and wished health, prosperity and success for the government and people of Oman.

The president thanked Oman for its efforts to strengthen regional peace and stability, stressing the importance of continued diplomatic consultations, expanded constructive engagement, and using the shared capacities of regional countries to promote understanding and cooperation.

Referring to the friendly and longstanding relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Sultanate of Oman, Pezeshkian invited Haitham bin Tariq to travel to Tehran, voicing hope that the ground would be prepared for a meeting and face-to-face dialogue in the Iranian capital soon.

The Sultan of Oman, for his part, thanked Pezeshkian for his congratulatory message, reaffirmed Oman's consistent approach in support of peace, calm and stability in the region, and described continued close contacts and consultations with the Islamic Republic of Iran as among his country's priorities.

Haitham bin Tariq also thanked the president for the invitation to visit Tehran, expressing hope that the trip could take place at a suitable opportunity.

