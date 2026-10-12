Iran to expand nuclear technology applications in healthcare

TEHRAN – The Ministry of Health and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) have signed a memorandum of understanding to expand the application of nuclear technology in the healthcare sector.

Health Minister Mohammad-Reza Zafarqandi and AEOI chief Mohammad Eslami signed the agreement, which primarily aims to control Aedes mosquito populations and combat dengue, chikungunya, and Zika viruses through the sterile insect technique (SIT), IRNA reported.

The initiative is an environmentally friendly pest control method; male mosquitoes are mass-reared and sterilized using irradiation. The release of sterilized male insects significantly declines the insect population.

Accordingly, both parties will utilize the scientific, research, and technological capacities of the country to launch a center for Aedes aegypti mass-rearing, and conduct pilot and field studies to evaluate the effectiveness of the technology.

The AEOI will help supply gamma or X-ray irradiation equipment, train personnel, provide specialists in the fields of irradiation and dosimetry, and guarantee the performance and maintenance of the delivered equipment.

Mosquitoes only need a small amount of water to lay eggs. Bowls, cups, fountains, tires, barrels, vases, and any other container storing water make a great nursery.

Dengue is a viral infection transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes. The disease is transmitted through the bite of Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus mosquitoes. These mosquitoes also transmit the Zika and Chikungunya viruses, making them a significant threat to public health.

Dengue disease has different infectious phases, including the fever phase, critical phase, and recovery phase.

Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus have been recorded in the country. Aedes aegypti is a more invasive mosquito that is more common in Iran. Due to the physiology of this mosquito, people in contaminated areas are told to wear clothes that cover most parts of their bodies for the first two hours of the morning and two hours before evening.

Transmission occurs two days before symptoms and two days after the fever. The disease can spread from mosquitoes to humans, from humans to mosquitoes, and from humans to humans through blood transfusion, organ transplant, and mother to child in pregnancy.

The lifespan of Aedes mosquitoes is between one and 4 weeks; they take blood meals every 1 – 2 hours, accounting for 40 to 50 meals throughout their lifespan.

About 40 to 80 percent of patients with dengue have mild or no symptoms. By adhering to sanitation practices, dengue fever cases can be reduced by 70 percent.

Aedes aegypti was first reported in Hormozgan province in 2019. Now, the mosquito is found in Hormozgan, Sistan-Baluchestan (Chabahar and Konarak), Bushehr, and Fars provinces.

The other species, Aedes albopictus, has been observed in the northern and northwestern provinces, including Gilan, Mazandaran, Ardabil, East Azerbaijan, and Zanjan.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about half of the world’s population is now at risk of dengue, with an estimated 100–400 million infections occurring each year.

Prevention and control of dengue rely on vector control. There is no specific treatment for dengue/severe dengue, and early detection and access to proper medical care greatly lower fatality rates of severe dengue.

MT/MG