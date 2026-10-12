Tractor and Al Shamal played out goalless draw
October 12, 2026 - 23:57
TEHRAN - Tractor and Al Shamal football teams played out a goalless draw in their AFC Champions League Elite 2026/27 clash on Monday.
The stalemate sees Iran’s Tractor picking up their first point in the League Stage while Al Shamal of Qatar settled for a second consecutive draw in their debut campaign.
It was a cagey start with neither team able to gain a foothold on the game although Al Shamal enjoyed a lot more possession.
Tractor are scheduled to meet Al Ain of the UAE on Oct. 26 at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Matchweek 3.
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