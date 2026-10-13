Tractor coach dissatisfied with draw against Al Shamal

  1. Sports
October 13, 2026 - 14:45

TEHRAN - Tractor head coach Javad Nekounam was disappointed his side failed to turn their dominance into three points.

Tractor and Al Shamal football teams played out a goalless draw in their AFC Champions League Elite 2026/27 clash on Monday.

The stalemate sees Iran’s Tractor picking up their first point in the League Stage while Al Shamal of Qatar settled for a second consecutive draw in their debut campaign.
“We had a good analysis of the opponents and I don't think we gave them many chances,” said Nekounam. “We controlled the game and performed well and created many scoring opportunities. We didn't let up; we shot and headed, but the ball didn't enter the goal.
“The conditions were right for a victory, but unfortunately, this didn't happen.”

Al Shamal  head coach David Prats believes they showed they can compete against the continent’s best after seeing his side hold Tractor to a goalless draw.

The result earned Qatar’s Al Shamal a second consecutive draw in their debut campaign, while Tractor of Iran picked up their first League Stage point.

“It was a tough encounter against a big, strong team boasting high-caliber players. However, we succeeded in neutralizing their key threats and delivered an outstanding performance; the players showed great spirit and gave their all, despite the high temperatures,” said Prats.
“We had a few chances that we could have capitalized on better, but overall, I am satisfied with the team's performance and the result. The Al Shamal players performed positively and with great spirit against a quality side and a strong competitor from the Iranian league.”

Tractor are scheduled to meet Al Ain of the UAE on Oct. 26 at the  Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Matchweek 3.

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