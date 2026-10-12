Esteghlal beat Al Gharafa in 2026/27 ACL Elite

TEHRAN - Esteghlal football team edged Qatar’s Al Gharafa 2-1 to secure their second win in the AFC Champions League Elite 2026/2027 at the Thani Bin Jassim Stadium on Monday.

Ferjani Sassi’s 48th-minute goal cancelled out a stunning strike by Jasir Asani in the first half before Hossein Goudarzi’s 60th-minute winner ensured the Iran outfit finished with another three points.

Esteghlal will play Shabab Al Ahli of the UAE at the Rashid Stadium on Oct. 27 in Matchweek 3.