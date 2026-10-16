Pezeshkian urges ‘peace diplomacy’ to protect biodiversity, condemns ecocide

TEHRAN – President Masoud Pezeshkian has called for “peace diplomacy” to protect biodiversity, condemning the devastating environmental impact of wars of aggression as ecocide and urging the international community to establish effective, transparent and enforceable mechanisms to safeguard natural heritage during wartime.

Speaking on Friday, October 16, at the summit of heads of state and government held as part of the 17th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP17) in Yerevan, Pezeshkian said war is not only a threat to people and infrastructure but also a direct driver of environmental destruction. “War burns forests, destroys wetlands, contaminates soil and water, and displaces wildlife,” he said.

Pezeshkian described environmental cooperation as a bridge between nations, stressing that biodiversity conservation could serve as an important pillar of “peace diplomacy.”

“In a region facing security crises stemming from the illegal and expansionist presence of powers, as well as climate change, water scarcity and ecosystem degradation, environmental cooperation can build bridges between nations,” he said.

Such cooperation, he added, can pave the way for peace and security for all, peace with nature, and a future in which human life is aligned and in harmony with the natural world.

“Today, we stand at a pivotal moment in history when biodiversity is no longer merely a scientific or environmental concern. It is also an issue of peace and security, human health, food and water security, and intergenerational justice for all the inhabitants of our planet,” Pezeshkian stressed.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran was among the first countries to recognize the legal and international significance of this issue and become a party to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD). However, Iran’s relationship with biodiversity goes far beyond its membership in an international convention.

With an ancient tradition of living in harmony with nature and an extraordinary diversity of ecosystems, species and genetic resources, Iran is the custodian of an invaluable and irreplaceable natural wealth. This heritage is the result of millions of years of evolution, natural dynamism and adaptation, and is reflected in the culture, customs, livelihoods, indigenous knowledge and historical identity of the people of this land.

Owing to its exceptional geographical location, Iran lies at the intersection of several biogeographical regions. From the Hyrcanian and Arasbaran forests to the Zagros Mountains, and from arid and desert landscapes to the coasts of the Persian Gulf, the Sea of Oman and the Caspian Sea, Iran is home to thousands of plant and animal species, as well as valuable genetic resources. These natural assets underpin the country’s ecological stability and sustainability, provide a vital foundation for water and food security and human health, strengthen resilience to natural hazards, and serve as a cornerstone of sustainable development.

In Iran, biodiversity, together with climatic and geographical diversity, is deeply intertwined with human history and civilization. Friendship with, respect for and protection of nature are integral to the cultural, religious and ritual identity of Iranians. Nature has long been regarded as an inseparable part of human life and a trust to be preserved for future generations. Many traditional ways of life, agricultural and livestock-raising practices, the use of medicinal plants, and the indigenous knowledge of Iranian communities have evolved over time through an understanding of and adaptation to nature, reflecting thousands of years of interaction between humans and the natural world.

For Iran, therefore, biodiversity conservation means far more than protecting species and their habitats. It means safeguarding a natural, cultural and civilizational heritage.

In my country, drawing on a long-standing culture of respect for nature and in line with national and international goals and commitments, the National Biodiversity Strategies and Action Plan has been developed and approved. The Department of Environment has been designated as the national coordinating authority, while a mechanism for non-governmental participation, with priority given to local communities, has also received government approval.”

He highlighted that protecting threatened species and restoring vulnerable populations are among the key priorities. These efforts include expanding protected areas and monitoring flagship wildlife species.

“War does not target only human lives and economic infrastructure. It also damages nature: burning forests, destroying wetlands, contaminating soil, threatening water resources, destroying habitats, displacing wildlife, and introducing chemicals and heavy metals into natural cycles. The environmental consequences of war can persist for years after hostilities have ended.

The international community now recognizes that environmental destruction during armed conflicts is not a minor or incidental consequence of war. Such damage is directly linked to the security and well-being of future generations.

In our region, including Iran, the environmental consequences of military conflicts must receive greater attention from the international community. The war of aggression launched by the United States and the Israeli regime in our region has threatened natural ecosystems and damaged environmental protection infrastructure built over years of efforts to conserve biodiversity. Attacks on industrial and energy facilities, fires, pollutant emissions, and soil and water contamination have all contributed to these threats.

This is not merely a domestic issue or one confined within a country's political borders. Nature recognizes no political boundaries, and the spread of water, soil, and air pollution does not stop at national frontiers. The environmental damage caused by war is therefore global in nature and requires international solutions.”

The effects of war on ecosystems can persist for years or even generations, affecting areas hundreds or thousands of kilometers away. One stark example is the scale of destruction in Gaza, where, according to experts, parts of the territory's soil may remain incapable of supporting natural life, vegetation, and ecological cycles for hundreds of years. The destruction caused by wars of aggression in our region amounts to what is known as “ecocide,” or environmental genocide, and must be condemned, Pezeshkian underlined.

“The international community is expected to establish effective, transparent, and enforceable mechanisms to protect natural heritage and biodiversity. No country should be allowed to treat nature as a silent and defenseless victim of war.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is committed to implementing the Convention on Biological Diversity and advancing global goals for nature conservation. In Iran, we pursue the protection of natural areas, wetlands, forests, rangelands, wildlife habitats, and genetic resources alongside sustainable development.

However, we must be realistic and fair. A country facing the mounting pressures of climate change, drought, water scarcity, desertification, and dwindling natural resources, while also grappling with the effects of economic sanctions and restricted access to technology and financial resources, needs genuine international cooperation to implement its environmental programs and repair the damage it has sustained. This is particularly true when the country has been targeted in two consecutive years by what it describes as criminal wars involving the extensive use of destructive and prohibited weapons, with attacks in many cases allegedly intended to cause environmental damage, including strikes on fuel storage facilities in the capital.”

He emphasized that biodiversity conservation will remain confined to negotiations, resolutions, and the setting of targets unless it is backed by adequate financial resources, equitable access to knowledge and technology, and capacity-building.

“If developing countries are expected to protect their forests, wetlands, species, and genetic resources, they must also be provided with the means to fulfill that responsibility. This is the true meaning of environmental justice.

We therefore call on United Nations agencies, international financial institutions, and relevant organizations and bodies working in environmental protection and sustainable development to strengthen mechanisms for mobilizing financial resources, assessing environmental damage, restoring damaged ecosystems, and supporting affected countries in addressing the environmental consequences of armed conflicts.”

In conclusion, Pezeshkian said that the Islamic Republic of Iran stands ready to cooperate constructively with the international community in this joint effort by sharing its scientific and academic capacities and experience with other countries. “We believe that biodiversity conservation can serve as an important pillar of “peace diplomacy.”

In a region grappling with security crises stemming from the unlawful and expansionist presence of powers, climate change, water scarcity, and ecosystem degradation, environmental cooperation can build bridges between nations. These bridges can pave the way toward peace and security for all, peace with nature, and a future in which human life is aligned with and harmonious with the natural world.

It is a future free from war, bloodshed, and destruction, in which biodiversity serves as a shared foundation for the well-being and prosperity of present and future generations.”