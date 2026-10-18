Iranian delegation attends Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies in Japan

TEHRAN – Supported by the Prosperity and Innovation Fund, an Iranian delegation consisting of 17 knowledge-based companies participated in Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies (CEATEC) held from October 13 to 16 at Nippon Convention Center, Chiba, Japan.

The event served as a great opportunity for knowledge-based firms, technology experts, and industrialists to share and become familiar with the latest innovations, products, and technological trends in advanced technology, artificial intelligence, robotics, internet of the things, and digital transformation, IRNA reported.

On October 15, knowledge-based firms paid a visit to Tokyo Innovation Base (TIB), and participated in networking sessions, professional interactions with experts operating in innovation ecosystem. During the visit, Iranian and Japanese representatives held B2B meetings, exploring opportunities for joint efforts in technology commercialization, expansion of international markets, and promotion of interactions between the two countries.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, Iranian delegation held a meeting with Iran’s ambassador in Japan, discussing potentials, and challenges to expand scientific, technological, and economic cooperation between Iran and Japan.

CEATEC 2026 was a showcase of the future society, bringing together the latest technologies and services that reflect how the world is changing. Under the theme, “Transformation,” the exhibition highlighted the new value that change brings through innovative solutions, hands-on exhibits, and programs.

The event sought to accelerate the real-world implementation of advanced technologies (such as AI) across society and to promote cross-industry collaboration for practical business creation.

Japan highlights boosting ties with Iranian universities

In January, Japanese Ambassador Tamaki Tsukada highlighted the importance of strengthening scientific ties with Iranian universities across areas, especially emerging technologies, artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced materials.

Science and industry are the two main indicators of power in the 21st century, which play a critical role in scientific diplomacy, IRNA quoted Tsukada as saying.

He made the remarks in a meeting with Mahmoud Shokrieh, the chancellor of Iran University of Science and Technology (IUST). The ambassador said the scientific capabilities and capacities of Iran have never been truly presented to Japan, and that it is his main responsibility to do so. He also announced readiness to foster interactions between the IUST and Japanese universities.

For his part, Shokrieh elaborated on the University’s achievements in science, research, and industry. He proposed exchanging professors and students, conducting collaborative educational courses and scientific projects, establishing joint laboratories, and cooperating in science and technology parks.

Referring to the consortium of the top five universities of technology in Iran, namely the University of Tehran, Tehran University of Medical Sciences, Amirkabir University of Technology, Sharif University of Technology, and Iran University of Medical Sciences (called UT5), the official said the consortium can lay the ground for the expansion of scientific interactions between the best Iranian universities of technology and Japanese universities, which was well-received by the Japanese side.

MT/MG