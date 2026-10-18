Iran Chamber calls for rethinking export resilience, opening a trade path to Africa

TEHRAN- The president of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, referring to the approach of National Export Day, said: This year’s National Export Day should be an opportunity to rethink the resilience of the country’s foreign trade.

Samad Hassanzadeh, president of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, at the Sunday meeting of the Iran Chamber’s Board of Representatives, referring to the approach of National Export Day, said: This year’s National Export Day should be an opportunity to rethink the resilience of the country’s foreign trade, and in the face of maritime restrictions created by the hostile enemy, diversifying transport routes, activating land and rail corridors, strengthening border trade, using alternative ports, and developing regional settlement mechanisms can reduce export vulnerability.

He added: It is expected that at this year’s National Export Day ceremony it will be raised what economic enterprises need to do in the country’s difficult economic conditions so that the continued export of export goods becomes possible at a time when most logistics routes have been affected by restrictions created by the hostile enemy.

He emphasized: Today, economic actors must think about other markets and new conditions in the international economy; today we can no longer simply sit and demand from officials that we want to export and that the money from it reach us on time; today it is no longer as before when an economic enterprise waits for a customer to come, but economic actors need to communicate with traders from different countries and design new methods for introducing goods and shaping international partnerships.

Expressing hope that today, in the country’s difficult economic conditions, all economic actors will play their role in the best possible way alongside government policies and national programs to sustain production and preserve employment capacity, this economic actor emphasized: Private-sector actors must make every effort so that the flow of goods exports continues through possible routes.

The president of the Iran Chamber added: Today the country’s conditions are such that I firmly believe all officials are working day and night to resolve problems, especially in the economic and production areas, and there is not a moment when they are not thinking about solving the private sector’s problems, and every effort is made so that the Iranian nation and the blessed Islamic Republic of Iran stand with dignity and authority against the hostile enemy; therefore, we hope that as soon as possible, with national dignity, the problems will be resolved in the way that is in the country’s interest, and the people and officials will be able to carry out their duties and responsibilities in the shadow of peace, security, and calm.

Samad Hassanzadeh, referring to the Iran Chamber delegation’s participation in the Africa Commercial and Industry Summit (ACIS 2026), said: Alongside participation in this summit, meetings and talks were held with Kenya’s Minister of Trade and Investment, the president of the Kenya Chamber, and other heads of chambers from various African countries present at the summit.

Noting that African countries are mostly consumers and do not have sufficient facilities for production, he said: Kenya’s economic activity and government officials are very interested in expanding economic relations with Iran, and necessary expert work and study are needed to expand Iran’s presence in African markets and to identify the path for presence in Africa.

The president of the Iran Chamber reported preliminary talks on determining a venue for Iranian companies interested in presence in the African market and said: Determining this venue for displaying and offering Iranian products is being reviewed by the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Kenya, and the results of the review will be announced to economic actors.

Hassanzadeh noted: Given the restrictions that sanctions have created for Iran’s commercial activities in other countries, opening a path for trade with Africa can be a highly beneficial horizon for the foreign trade of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He described the volume of trade between Iran and African countries as very small despite Iran’s capacities, and emphasized: With proper planning, Iran can capture a large share of Africa’s foreign trade.

The president of the Iran Chamber, referring to the establishment of special trade centers for Chinese companies in Kenya, said: It is true that government support for economic actors, as the biggest factor in the presence of economic actors in international markets, can be effective, but today the government does not have sufficient facilities for maximum support in this area, and we economic actors ourselves must take the necessary measures to expand foreign trade, and the Chamber will make every effort to regulate these relations.

At the end, the president of the Iran Chamber referred to a decision by the Iran Chamber’s Board of Directors regarding the Chamber’s social responsibility role and said: During a trip by the Iran Chamber’s Board of Directors and a group of chamber presidents to Yasuj, shortcomings in the education sector were identified, and it was decided that a bylaw be prepared by the Iran Chamber for the construction of business schools in 10 less-privileged provinces in the field of educational space.

He said in conclusion: According to a report presented by the Abrar Charity Center, 10 provinces need educational space, and we will draft the relevant bylaw in the Board of Directors and approve it in the Board of Representatives, and we invite provincial chamber presidents to submit any proposals to the Iran Chamber’s Board of Directors so that the necessary measures are taken to select these provinces.

EF/MA