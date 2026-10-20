Tehran session to explore British composer Malcolm Arnold’s musical legacy

TEHRAN- A specialist session examining the film music of British composer Sir Malcolm Arnold, known for his nine symphonies and Oscar-winning score for “The Bridge on the River Kwai,” will be held at Arasbaran Cultural Center in Tehran on Thursday.

The 12th session in a series devoted to composers of the English school will feature Nasrollah Davoudi, a composer, translator and music critic, who will discuss Arnold’s distinctive musical language and analyze selected examples of his film scores.

The session will include excerpts from Arnold’s compositions, offering an opportunity to explore his approach to orchestration, melody and dramatic expression.

Born in Northampton on October 21, 1921, Arnold became one of the most prolific British composers of the 20th century, producing works across a wide range of genres, including symphonies, concertos, chamber music, ballets, operas and film scores.

He studied trumpet and composition at the Royal College of Music in London and began his professional career as an orchestral musician. He joined the London Philharmonic Orchestra in 1941, later becoming its principal trumpet. In 1948, he left the orchestra to devote himself to composition full-time.

Arnold’s output combined a strong melodic sensibility with colorful orchestration and a musical language rooted in tonality while incorporating modern elements. His works for the concert hall include nine symphonies, more than 20 concertos and a number of concert overtures, among them “Beckus the Dandipratt” and “Tam O’Shanter.”

His stage works include ballets such as “Homage to the Queen” and “Rinaldo and Armida,” as well as the one-act opera “The Dancing Master.” His versatility also extended to music for brass and wind ensembles, chamber compositions and vocal works.

Arnold achieved international recognition through his extensive work for cinema. He composed more than 130 film scores, including music for David Lean’s 1957 war drama “The Bridge on the River Kwai,” which earned him an Academy Award in 1958. Other notable film scores include “The Inn of the Sixth Happiness,” “Hobson’s Choice” and “Whistle Down the Wind.”

His film compositions helped establish his reputation beyond the concert hall, while his symphonies and stage works demonstrated a broader artistic range, encompassing both accessible melodies and more serious, emotionally charged writing.

Arnold was knighted in 1993 for his services to music. He died in Norwich on September 23, 2006, at the age of 84.

The free session will take place at Arasbaran Cultural Center, located on Jolfa Street, north of Seyyed Khandan Bridge, Shariati Street.

SAB/