‘Yellow Letters’ goes on screen at Tehran cultural center

TEHRAN- German-Turkish filmmaker İlker Çatak’s 2026 political drama “Yellow Letters” went on screen at the Arasbaran Cultural Center in Tehran on Sunday.

Film critic Kourosh Jahed attended a screening of the film followed by a review session.

“Yellow Letters” won the Golden Bear at the 76th Berlin International Film Festival in February 2026, bringing international attention to a story about political persecution, artistic freedom and the personal cost of dissent.

The film, which premiered in the festival’s main competition, follows Derya Tufan, played by Özgü Namal, and Aziz Tufan, portrayed by Tansu Biçer, a married couple of Turkish theater artists whose lives take a dramatic turn after they lose their jobs following the premiere of their play.

As professional opportunities disappear, the couple must confront the consequences of political pressure while trying to preserve their relationship and protect their family. Their marriage begins to unravel as the loss of their livelihoods exposes differences in how they respond to the circumstances surrounding them.

Çatak directed the film and co-wrote its screenplay with Ayda Çatak and Enis Köstepen. The cast also includes Leyla Smyrna Cabas, İpek Bilgin, Aydın Işık, Aziz Çapkurt and Yusuf Akgün.

An international co-production of Germany, France and Turkey, “Yellow Letters” was developed over several years with support from European film institutions. The project received a €10,000 grant from the German-Turkish Co-Production Development Fund in 2021 and participated in the Berlinale Co-Production Market in February 2022.

In November 2022, the project received €65,000 in funding from MOIN Filmförderung, the film funding organization for Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein. Eurimages, the Council of Europe's fund supporting independent European cinema, awarded the production a further €368,000 in November 2023. International sales were handled by Be For Films.

Principal photography took place in Hamburg and Berlin, which served as stand-ins for the Turkish cities of Ankara and Istanbul. Filming wrapped in July 2024. One of the locations was the Berliner Ensemble's main auditorium, where a scene involving approximately 250 extras was filmed.

Following its Berlin premiere, the film was released theatrically in Germany by Alamode Film on March 5, 2026. It was also selected for the Horizons section of the 60th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, where it screened from July 3 to 7. The production was subsequently included in the official selection of the 71st Valladolid International Film Festival for its Spanish premiere.

The Golden Bear was not the film's only recognition in Germany. It also won the Prize of the Guild of German Arthouse Cinemas. At the 2026 German Film Awards, “Yellow Letters” received nominations for Best Fiction Film, Best Director for Çatak, Best Screenplay for Çatak, Ayda Meryem Çatak and Köstepen, Best Actress for Namal, Best Actor for Biçer, Best Cinematography for Judith Kaufmann, Best Editing for Gesa Jäger and Best Production Design for Zazie Knepper. Marvin Miller won the award for Best Original Score.

The film received generally favorable reviews from critics. Its reception reflects the continuing interest in political dramas that explore how restrictions on freedom of expression affect not only public life but also the private relationships and everyday decisions of those caught in their consequences.

Through the story of two theater professionals confronting the loss of their careers, “Yellow Letters” examines the intersection of political pressure, artistic expression and family life. Its international production and festival journey have helped bring these themes to audiences beyond Turkey and Germany.

SAB/