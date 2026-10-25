Iranian MP warns Israeli-occupied territories could become uninhabitable in under an hour

TEHRAN– Ebrahim Azizi, head of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, has warned that any action targeting Iran’s national security and interests would trigger a response that could render the Israeli-occupied territories uninhabitable in less than an hour.

Azizi issued the warning in a Hebrew-language post on his social media account, writing: “Be aware that in the event of any action against our national security and interests, rendering the occupied territories uninhabitable would take less than an hour.”

He also shared an image highlighting key Israeli infrastructure, including desalination plants, strategic bridges and energy facilities.

Azizi’s remarks came amid escalating tensions between Iranian and Israeli officials, with both sides issuing warnings over potential attacks on strategic infrastructure.

On Thursday, Israeli War Minister Israel Katz warned that any Iranian attack on Israel would prompt strikes against Iranian infrastructure, including energy facilities.

“An Iranian attack on Israel will free us from all constraints,” Katz said. “We will strike all infrastructure — including energy infrastructure — and return Iran to the Stone Age and darkness.”

