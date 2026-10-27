Permanent handicrafts exhibition planned at Shams Tabrizi shrine in northwest Iran

TEHRAN - A permanent handicrafts exhibition themed around the spiritual and literary traditions of Shams Tabrizi and Jalal al-Din Rumi is planned at the shrine of Shams Tabrizi in Khoy, West Azarbaijan province, as part of efforts to promote local artisans and strengthen cultural tourism.

Rita Khazrzadeh, deputy director of handicrafts at the West Azarbaijan Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department, announced the plan during a meeting with handicrafts producers and artists in Khoy on Tuesday.

Khazrzadeh outlined the department’s plans for the county and discussed artisans’ concerns, calling on them to produce competitively priced handicrafts inspired by the shrine and the life and legacy of Shams Tabrizi.

The products would be marketed to tourists and visitors interested in Shams and Rumi, the renowned Persian mystic and poet whose spiritual outlook was profoundly influenced by his encounter with Shams.

Khazrzadeh said the permanent exhibition would provide an opportunity to showcase the skills and creative potential of Khoy’s artisans to pilgrims and tourists visiting the cultural and religious complex.

The initiative also aims to create a dedicated space for presenting locally made products and connecting the region’s handicrafts with its rich spiritual and cultural heritage.

Ali-Akbar Chitsaz, cultural and artistic affairs director at Khoy Municipality, welcomed the proposals and pledged municipal support for developing the handicrafts sector.

He said the municipality was prepared to cooperate in organizing specialized handicrafts exhibitions and setting up regular open-air markets at suitable locations, with careful planning.

Chitsaz stressed the need to implement the initiatives promptly to provide artisans with better opportunities to sell their work and contribute to the local economy.

During the meeting, participating artists and craftspeople also raised concerns and shared their views on the challenges facing the development of handicrafts in Khoy.

The proposed exhibition comes amid broader efforts to develop the Shams Tabrizi shrine as a destination for cultural and spiritual tourism.

Earlier this month, a vast extension to the original mausoleum was officially inaugurated after two decades of anticipation, marking another step in efforts to promote the legacy of the Persian mystic.

The shrine complex covers 7,000 square meters and includes a domed chamber, a library housing 8,000 volumes and research facilities. The site was inscribed on Iran’s National Heritage List on October 3, 2026.

Shams Tabrizi, a Persian mystic who lived in the 13th century, is widely known for his transformative spiritual relationship with Rumi, whose mystical poetry became a major contribution to Persian literature and Sufi tradition. Rumi’s Divan-e Shams-e Tabrizi bears the mystic’s name and reflects the significance of their relationship.

AM