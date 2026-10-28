Freight development, fleet productivity, service quality, top priorities of railways

TEHRAN- The CEO of the Railways listed the development of international rail transport, an increase in the movement of export cargo, faster wagon turnaround, improved safety, and higher quality passenger services as the company’s priorities.

According to an IRNA report from the Railways, Jabbar Ali Zakeri, at a meeting of the High Committee for the Railway Transport Graph, emphasized the need to improve passenger services, especially on routes leading to holy Mashhad, and described providing the required fleet capacity and increasing readiness to offer satisfactory services to pilgrims and passengers as among the Railways’ priorities.

He considered supplying the wagons needed by cargo owners, removing obstacles to international and export freight transport, and reducing wagon dwell times essential for increasing productivity in the freight sector, and stressed the optimal use of locomotive capacity and the formation of heavy freight trains on routes with adequate capacity and suitable technical conditions.

The deputy minister of Roads and Urban Development also described securing infrastructure and ensuring safe train movement as essential, and stressed strengthening cooperation between the railway police and security guard, increasing patrolling along the lines, and countering the theft of railway equipment.

In another part of the meeting, Zakeri presented certificates of appreciation to two Railways athletes who brought honor to the organization on the world stage: Kaveh Riahi, an employee of the General Directorate of Safety and holder of first place in world weightlifting competitions, and Davood Hadavand, employed at the Tehran Railway General Directorate and holder of third place in world wrestling competitions.

He described support for athletes, the development of public and professional sport, and the expansion of sports programs as effective in increasing organizational vitality, and stressed continued support for the participation of Railways athletes in national and international competitions.

Further, Mirhasan Mousavi, Deputy CEO of the Railways, referring to passengers’ welcome for passenger trains, emphasized increasing fleet readiness and carrying out locomotive overhauls precisely in order to improve service quality on high-traffic routes.

He described increasing the share of rail transport in passenger movement as one of the Railways’ priorities, and listed reduced fuel consumption, improved travel safety, fewer road accidents and less air pollution, and better service quality as benefits of developing this sector.

Later in the meeting, the directors general of Railway North 2, West, Yazd, and Hormozgan, and the director of Khavar Sharq, presented reports on plans to increase fleet productivity, identify regional capacities, attract new cargoes, and strengthen the share of rail transport in freight movement.

EF/MA