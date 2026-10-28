 ‘Narration of Resistance’ Caravan highlights Sistan-Baluchestan’s cultural riches

TEHRAN – A group of Iranian cultural, religious, media and sports personalities has traveled to Sistan-Baluchestan province as part of a program titled “Narration of the Resistance of the Brave,” aimed at showcasing the region’s cultural diversity, social solidarity and local capabilities.

The caravan, which arrived in the southeastern province on October 25, has organized a series of cultural, Quranic, media and sports activities across several cities, bringing its participants into contact with local residents, community figures, businesses and institutions.

According to reports by Persian media, the program seeks to present a broader picture of life in Sistan-Baluchestan, highlighting its cultural traditions, religious life, scientific and medical facilities, economic activities and the coexistence of its diverse communities.

Among the prominent figures accompanying the caravan are Hojjatoleslam Alireza Panahian, cultural activist Hossein Yekta, writer Vahid Yaminpour, television presenter Raheleh Aminian, travel documentarian Javad Gharai, television host Iman Qiasi, religious program presenter Najmeddin Shariati, singer Hamed Homayoun and several former Iranian footballers.

The initiative combines public gatherings and face-to-face encounters with television production and visits to local institutions, using familiar public figures to draw attention to a province whose cultural and social realities are often less visible in national media coverage.

Quranic gatherings emphasize religious and social ties

Quranic programs have formed a major part of the caravan’s activities, with gatherings involving nationally recognized reciters in Zahedan and Iranshahr.

These events brought residents together around Quran recitation and religious programming, highlighting the role of shared religious traditions in strengthening social connections across the province.

The caravan also included members of the television program “Mahfel,” a Quran-focused show that features reciters and participants from Iran and other countries. The team met with border guards at the country’s frontier.

The visit offered an opportunity to highlight the work of border personnel and their role in protecting Iran’s borders, while bringing media figures into direct contact with those serving in remote areas.

Hossein Yekta also visited Imam Hussein Mosque in Zahedan, where he met residents, including members of the local Sunni community. During the visit, he recalled the late Molavi Rigi, describing him as a figure associated with service to the people and the Quran.

The encounters reflect one of the main themes of the caravan’s program: presenting religious identity and community engagement as common elements connecting residents across different backgrounds.

Visits showcase medical and scientific capabilities

Beyond religious and cultural activities, the caravan has sought to introduce visitors to the province’s medical and scientific infrastructure.

Television presenter Peyman Talebi and Yekta visited Al-Zahra Ophthalmology Hospital in Zahedan, drawing attention to the specialized medical services available in the provincial capital. Media personality Raheleh Aminian also highlighted the province’s medical capabilities in her coverage of the visit.

The program extended to the region’s scientific and technological sector, with Yekta visiting Zahedan Science and Technology Park. The visit focused on the work of researchers, young innovators and technology-oriented businesses, presenting another dimension of the province beyond its geographical location and traditional economic activities.

Such visits are intended to bring greater visibility to local institutions and professionals and to encourage a more comprehensive understanding of the province’s development potential.

Markets and local traditions take center stage

The caravan’s activities have also included visits to Zahedan’s commercial districts, where participants met shopkeepers and residents and observed everyday economic and social life.

These visits provided opportunities to introduce local trades, culinary traditions and the social character of the city’s marketplaces.

Together, the market visits and cultural encounters offered a window into the everyday lives of residents, placing local customs, food, occupations and social interactions alongside the province’s religious and institutional activities.

Television and sports bring programs closer to local audiences

A major feature of the initiative has been the production and presentation of television programs from locations across the province.

Among the activities was the “El Clasico” football program in the Karimabad neighborhood of Zahedan, featuring national television presenters.

The neighborhood event brought sports-related entertainment into a local setting, allowing residents to interact directly with television personalities.

The children’s program “Mal Mal” was also scheduled in Zabol and Zahak, while “Samte Khoda,” a religious television program presented by Shariati, featured Panahian in a public gathering in Zabol.

A football match between a team of former Iranian football stars and a selection representing Sistan-Baluchestan was also announced as part of the program.

The participation of former players, including Nikbakht Vahedi, Mohsen Mosalman, Mohammad Ansari, Mohsen Bengar, Mohsen Khalili, Mehdi Amirabadi, Adel Kolahkaj and Ali Shiri, added a sporting dimension to the caravan’s activities.

A broader portrait of southeastern Iran

Sistan-Baluchestan occupies a strategically important position in southeastern Iran, bordering Pakistan and Afghanistan. Its geographical location, diverse landscapes and distinctive cultural traditions give it significance in Iran’s social, economic and regional life.

The province is home to communities with varied cultural and religious traditions, including both Sunni and Shiite Muslims. Its Balochi heritage, traditional clothing, handicrafts, cuisine and local customs form an important part of Iran’s broader cultural landscape.

At the same time, the province faces development challenges, making the visibility of its educational, medical, scientific and economic institutions an important part of discussions about its future. Visits to hospitals, technology centers, markets and community spaces can help introduce these dimensions to audiences beyond the region.

The “Narration of the Resistance of the Brave” caravan brings these themes together through a mix of public engagement and media production. Rather than concentrating on a single event or institution, its activities span religious gatherings, neighborhood programs, cultural encounters, scientific visits and sporting events.

The initiative’s organizers have emphasized resistance, solidarity and the province’s capabilities as central themes. Its coverage of everyday life and local traditions also places the experiences of residents at the heart of the program.

As the caravan continues its activities across Sistan-Baluchestan, the combination of familiar media figures and local encounters is intended to draw wider attention to the province’s people, cultural identity and institutional capacities, presenting a multifaceted view of one of Iran’s most distinctive regions.

SAB/

