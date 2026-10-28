Tehran hosting intl. exhibition of mines, mining, construction machinery, related industries

TEHRAN- Iran’s 20th International Exhibition of Mines, Mining, Construction Machinery & Related Industries and Equipment (IRAN CONMINE 2026) opened on Wednesday with the participation of Mohammad Reza Bahraman, Chairman of the Iran Mine House; Kasra Nouri, CEO of the Iran International Exhibitions Company; the ambassadors of Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, and Indonesia; a representative of the Russian Embassy; members of the board of directors of the Iran Chamber; and those active and specialists in the field.

At the ceremony, Mohammad Reza Bahraman stated: “This exhibition is the country’s most important event in the mining sector and plays a significant role in helping achieve the country’s economic goals.”

Referring to the importance of IRAN CONMINE in introducing the country’s mining capacities, the Chairman of the Iran Mine House said: “This event provides a platform for exchanging experience between domestic and foreign activists, developing international cooperation, and identifying new investment opportunities in the mining sector.”

He continued: “A 13 percent growth in the mining sector is envisioned in the Seventh Development Plan, and one of the main focuses of this year’s exhibition will be examining practical solutions for achieving this goal and removing obstacles to the development of this sector.”

The Chairman of the Iran Mine House announced an increase of about 30 percent in exhibitors this year compared with the previous edition, and said: “With planning and optimal management of the exhibition space, efforts have been made to provide the ground for the participation of a larger number of companies and mining activists so that various parts of the mining value chain—from exploration and extraction to processing—can take part in this event.”

Referring to the international dimensions of the exhibition Bahraman stated: “In this edition, representatives from 36 countries will be present, and the participation of ambassadors and foreign economic activists can help strengthen international communications and expand mining cooperation.”

Pointing to the economic conditions and restrictions caused by sanctions, the Chairman of the Iran Mine House noted: “The country’s mining sector faces numerous challenges, and overcoming these conditions requires realistic decisions, maintaining stability in policymaking, and paying attention to the actual and potential capacities of this sector.”

He emphasized: “To protect existing achievements and prevent damage to mining activities, solutions must be developed in line with the country’s economic conditions, and mining capacities must be properly used to strengthen production, develop processing, and increase Iran’s share in regional markets.”

According to an IRNA report, Iran’s 20th International Exhibition of Mines, Mining, Construction Machinery & Related Industries and Equipment (IRAN CONMINE 2026) opened on Wednesday for four days at the permanent venue of the Tehran International Exhibitions, with the participation of 128 domestic and foreign companies.

In this edition, 128 domestic companies and production units are present alongside foreign representatives from China, Japan, and India.

IRAN CONMINE is one of the country’s specialized mining industry events, providing a platform for introducing machinery, equipment, products, and services related to mining and mining industries.

In early September, the CEO of the Mining Investment Insurance Fund, noting the fund's support for 960 private mines, stated that 2,815 mining machines have been placed on track for procurement and modernization.

Ali Khatibi, in an exclusive interview with IRNA, said: "The majority of active mines in the country are in the hands of the private sector. Out of a total of 6,451 active mines, 6,005 belong to this sector, and the fund has so far supported 960 mines by issuing credit insurance policies."

He added: "The aim of this support is not just to provide financial resources; rather, efforts have been made to reduce investment risk, enabling the equipping of mines, increasing operational capacity, and ensuring production continuity."

The CEO of the Mining Investment Insurance Fund identified exploration as one of the riskiest stages of mining activity and stated: "So far, 1,141 exploration areas have been covered by the fund's insurance, and in the Iranian year 1404 (starting March 2025), 33 exploration investment policies have been issued. Within this framework, about 65,000 hectares of covered areas have entered the exploration activities phase."

Khatibi continued: "Reducing exploration risk allows investors to continue operations such as drilling and trenching with greater confidence, increasing the likelihood of identifying and developing new reserves. Support for deep drilling, especially operations at depths exceeding 1,000 meters, is also on the fund's agenda."

He also identified equipment modernization as another pillar of the fund's support.

Also, in late July, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade announced the reactivation of 1,200 inactive mines in the country and said: By delegating part of the headquarters' authorities to the provinces, shortening administrative processes, and offering investment packages, the ground has been prepared for a broader presence of the private sector in the mining sector.

Ezzatollah Zarei, in an exclusive interview with IRNA, referring to the high cost of exploration activities, stated: Government financial resources alone cannot meet the needs of this sector; therefore, by synergizing resources and creating economic attractiveness, we must pave the way for private sector entry into exploration and exploitation of mines.

He added: Developing private sector investment both benefits economic actors and secures the government's interests, because with the exploitation of mines, revenues such as state royalties, ownership rights, and taxes are realized.

Zarei, stating that the mining sector, alongside the oil industry, can play a significant role in the country's economy, said: Mining cannot be considered a complete substitute for oil, but this sector has the capacity to have a large, and even greater, share in the country's economy and revenue generation alongside oil.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade, referring to the goals of the Development Program Law, stated: According to the program, the growth of the mining sector must reach 13.5% by the end of the period. To achieve this goal, a series of actions have been initiated regarding the activation of mines, infrastructure development, and facilitating the investment process.

He continued: In this regard, 1,200 inactive mines have been reactivated. Also, part of the authority related to mining areas, inactive mines, and transfer of permits has been delegated to the provinces so that decisions can be made more quickly.

Zarei explained: Previously, a miner operating, for example, in Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari, had to refer to the ministry's headquarters to follow up on many matters. Now, by delegating authority to the provinces, we have tried to make the decision-making structure agile and shorten the path for investors to enter.

EF/MA