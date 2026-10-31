Zare collects gold at 2026 World Wrestling Championships

TEHRAN – Iranian heavyweight freestyle wrestler Amirhossein Zare won gold at the 2026 World Wrestling Championships on Saturday.

Zare dominated Russia’s Abdulla Kurbanov 11-0 in the final of the men’s 125kg freestyle competition to secure the title.

The Iranian had also produced a series of commanding performances on his way to the final. He defeated India’s Jaspooran Singh 11-0 in the Round of 16, followed by a 10-0 victory over Jamaica’s Aaron Johnson in the quarterfinals. Zare then beat American Wyatt Hendrickson 10-0 in the semifinals.

Earlier in the day, Ahmad Javan claimed gold in the 61kg category.

Iran have also secured two bronze medals at the championships, with Rahman Amouzad finishing third in the 65kg division and Hassan Yazdani winning bronze in the 97kg category.

The 2026 World Wrestling Championships are being held in Astana, Kazakhstan, from Oct. 24 to Nov. 1.