Hassan Yazdani makes wrestling history

TEHRAN - Eleven years. Four different weight classes. Eleven World and Olympic medals. As he approaches his 32nd birthday, Hassan Yazdani has achieved a milestone that stands alone in the history of international wrestling.

By claiming bronze at the 2026 World Wrestling Championships in Astana, Yazdani completed an extraordinary record, becoming the first wrestler in history to win World or Olympic medals across four different weight categories.

From 70kg in Las Vegas to 97kg in Astana, the Iranian wrestling superstar has carved out a remarkable legacy, adding another historic chapter to an already glittering career.

Yazdani made his debut at 97kg at the 2026 World Championships. Although he suffered a defeat against Arash Yoshida, he bounced back to secure the bronze medal.

While the color of this medal may not match the Olympic gold he won in Rio or his multiple World Championship titles, its historical significance is undeniable.

The bronze was the 11th World and Olympic medal of Yazdani's career, completing his remarkable achievement across four weight classes: 70kg, 74kg, 86kg and 97kg.

It is a testament to his longevity, adaptability and ability to compete at the highest level across different stages of his career.

Hassan Yazdani's World and Olympic Medal Record

2015 World Championships – Las Vegas: Silver, 70kg

Silver, 70kg 2016 Olympic Games – Rio: Gold, 74kg

Gold, 74kg 2017 World Championships – Paris: Gold, 86kg

Gold, 86kg 2018 World Championships – Budapest: Bronze, 86kg

Bronze, 86kg 2019 World Championships – Nur-Sultan: Gold, 86kg

Gold, 86kg 2020 Olympic Games – Tokyo: Silver, 86kg

Silver, 86kg 2021 World Championships – Oslo: Gold, 86kg

Gold, 86kg 2022 World Championships – Belgrade: Silver, 86kg

Silver, 86kg 2023 World Championships – Belgrade: Silver, 86kg

Silver, 86kg 2024 Olympic Games – Paris: Silver, 86kg

Silver, 86kg 2026 World Championships – Astana: Bronze, 97kg

Eleven medals across eleven years. From his first World Championship silver in Las Vegas to his historic bronze in Astana, Yazdani has experienced the very best of international wrestling.

An Olympic champion, a four-time world champion and now a history-maker across four different weight categories, Hassan Yazdani continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in the sport.

A true legend of Iranian wrestling — and a name firmly etched in the history of the sport.