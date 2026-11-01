Nokhodi wins silver in 2026 World Wrestling Championships

TEHRAN – Mohammad Nokhodi of Iran won a silver medal in the 2026 World Wrestling Championships on Sunday.

Nokhodi lost to American wrestler Levi Haines 4-3 in the final bout of the men’s freestyle 79kg.

The bronze medals went to Mahamedkhabib Kadzimahamedau from Belarus and Russia’s Ismail Khaniev.

Also, Amirmohammad Yazdani seized a bronze medal at the 74kg. He defeated Slovak wrestler Tajmuraz Salkazanov 5-4 in the bronze medal match.