Iran’s Javan wins gold at 2026 World Wrestling Championships

TEHRAN – Ahmad Javan from Iran won a gold medal at the 2026 World Wrestling Championships on Saturday.

Javan defeated Russian Zaur Uguev 9-2 in the Men's freestyle 61kg final bout.

On his way to the final, Javan defeated Indian wrestler Nikhi (10-9) in Round of 16 before defeating Marcus Blaze from the U.S. (3-2) and Kazakhstan’s Assyl Aitakyn (3-1).

Rahman Amouzad in 65kg and Hassan Yazdani in 97kg have previously won two bronze medals.

The 2026 World Wrestling Championships is running in Astana, Kazakhstan from 24 Oct. to 1 Nov.