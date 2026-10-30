Amouzad claims bronze at 2026 World Wrestling Championships

TEHRAN – Iran’s Rahman Amouzad secured a bronze medal in the men’s freestyle 65kg category at the 2026 World Wrestling Championships underway in Astana, Kazakhstan on Friday.

Amouzad defeated Bulgaria’s Shamil Mamadov 5-4 in the bronze-medal contest, earning another international podium finish for Iranian wrestling.

The Iranian wrestler demonstrated his determination to finish the competition with a medal despite missing out on the gold-medal bout.

His achievement adds to Iran’s medal tally at the championships and underlines the country’s continued strength in freestyle wrestling.

Armenian wrestler Vazgen Tevanyan and the U.S. wrestler Bo Bassett will face in the final match.