Domestic, intl. tours visit saffron farms in northeast Iran

TEHRAN - Fifteen domestic and international tourism tours have visited saffron farms and specialized saffron facilities in Torbat-e Heydarieh and Zaveh in northeastern Iran as part of agricultural tourism programs during the harvest season, a local tourism official said on Monday.

Ali Mohammadi, head of the departments of cultural heritage, tourism and handicrafts in Torbat-e Heydarieh and Zaveh, said the tours included visits to saffron fields, a flower market and a saffron research institute, offering visitors an opportunity to experience different aspects of saffron production, Miras Aria reported.

The official did not specify the number of foreign tourists participating in the tours, their countries of origin or the period during which the 15 tours took place.

Mohammadi said this year's programs were designed around the concept of a “complete product experience,” allowing tourists to engage with the production process rather than simply observe the finished product.

The itineraries also included visits to the regional flower market, where visitors could explore the diversity of flower varieties and interact directly with farmers and distributors.

Tourists also visited the saffron research institute and specialized saffron laboratories, where they were introduced to scientific advances in improving saffron quality, modern propagation techniques and pest management.

Mohammadi said familiarization with saffron-based beverages and herbal infusions was another component of the tours, combining agricultural, scientific, commercial and culinary experiences.

He said the integrated approach could help strengthen the tourism profile of Torbat-e Heydarieh and Zaveh internationally while drawing greater attention to the region's rural tourism potential and tangible and intangible cultural heritage.

Torbat-e Heydarieh and Zaveh are located in Khorasan Razavi province, one of Iran's major saffron-producing regions. Saffron, widely known as “red gold,” is a valuable agricultural commodity used extensively in Persian cuisine and traditional cultural practices.

Iran is among the world's leading saffron producers, with cultivation concentrated largely in its eastern and northeastern regions. The annual harvest generally begins in early November, when the spice's purple flowers emerge across the fields.

Agricultural tourism during the harvest season provides opportunities for visitors to experience saffron picking and learn about its cultivation and processing, linking the region's agricultural economy with its tourism industry.

Last month, National Saffron Day, an annual festival held in various parts of Khorasan Razavi province, was officially registered as an international event on Iran's tourism calendar. A permanent secretariat was also established at the province's Chamber of Commerce to promote Iranian saffron and strengthen its value chain from production to export.

The festival features exhibitions, conferences and urban advertising campaigns, alongside plans for promotional caravans and tourism tours across the province.

AM