Iran authorizes duty-free imports of 4.5m tons of wheat, barley from Eurasia

TEHRAN – Iran has authorized the duty-free import of three million tons of wheat and 1.5 million tons of barley from member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) for 2026, according to a customs directive issued to relevant provincial authorities.

The directive, issued following a letter from the Agriculture Ministry's deputy for trade development and in line with free trade agreements, allocates the import quotas to customs offices in Mazandaran, Gilan, Razavi Khorasan and Golestan provinces.

Of the total wheat quota, Russia accounts for 2.25 million tons, Kazakhstan for 700,000 tons and Belarus for 50,000 tons.

The barley import quota has been set at 1.5 million tons.

The directive also specifies provincial allocations for wheat imports from Russia and Kazakhstan. Mazandaran and Gilan have been allocated 700,000 tons and 200,000 tons, respectively, while Golestan and Razavi Khorasan have been assigned quotas of 100,000 tons and 500,000 tons, respectively.

Under the directive, the zero-tariff exemption will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis according to the priority of import order registration. The exemption will be applicable at all customs offices across the country for wheat and barley originating in EAEU member states.

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