Tehran will not back down from its positions

Kayhan examined remarks by Robert Pape, a prominent American political scientist. Pape argued that NATO has moved away from its previous operational role and that the attack on Iran has exposed growing rifts between the United States and its European allies. His comments came amid renewed warnings from the US president about the possibility of resuming military action against Iran after the country’s midterm elections.

According to the report, Tehran has stressed that it is prepared to respond immediately and effectively to any aggression or complicity with such actions. Iranian officials say the country has broadened its response options and warned regional states hosting US military facilities that involvement in American escalation could have consequences. Tehran has also insisted that the conflict cannot be considered over unless its seven stated conditions are implemented. Iranian authorities argue that written commitments from Washington are not enough and that any future negotiations would require practical guarantees from the Trump administration. The report says Iran continues to emphasize deterrence and remains unwilling to rely solely on diplomatic assurances.

Shargh: Hope for an end to war lifts oil market

In a commentary, Shargh discussed oil-price movements linked to changing expectations about the conflict. Crude prices had remained above $100 per barrel for nearly a month as fears of war weighed on markets. Following the US midterm elections and what it described as a significant Republican defeat, prices fell below that level once again. Analysts cited by the newspaper said hopes for an eventual end to the conflict have strengthened in energy markets. Traders who had previously expected a wider regional confrontation have begun withdrawing from those positions. The main factor behind the fall in prices is the expectation of lower tensions between Iran and the United States after Democratic gains in Congress. Experts also pointed to weaker oil demand, which has helped bring greater balance to the market. Concerns over supply shortages that dominated the early stages of the conflict have eased, reducing pressure on prices. As a result, investors have become less focused on immediate geopolitical risks while continuing to monitor developments in the region.

Khorasan: A new world map on the shoulders of Hormuz

Khorasan examined regional developments and Iran’s strategic geographical position. The paper argued that the intersection of three major international corridors could significantly enhance Iran’s economic and geopolitical influence. According to the article, Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz and its strategic connection to the Bab al-Mandab route are helping shape a new geopolitical landscape. In this vision, Iran becomes a major crossroads linking regional and global trade networks. The first pillar is the Hormuz energy corridor, which strengthens Iran’s role in global energy transit while connecting developments in the Persian Gulf to security dynamics around Bab al-Mandab. The second is China’s Belt and Road Initiative, which seeks to revive historic trade routes and improve links between Asian and European markets. Iran is well positioned to benefit from this project because of its geography. The third pillar is the North-South Transport Corridor, linking Russia and northern Eurasia to the Persian Gulf and the Indian Ocean through Iran. According to the article, the combination of these three routes could transform the country into an important hub for trade, transit, and energy. The newspaper concluded that Iran’s location is increasingly becoming a source of economic, political, and security influence rather than merely a geographic advantage.

Sobh-e-No: The Iran war is Trump’s Achilles’ heel

Sobh-e-No analyzed Donald Trump’s acknowledgment of the reasons behind his party’s electoral defeat. According to the paper, many American media outlets have identified the conflict with Iran as a major factor influencing both public opinion and economic conditions in the United States. The article noted that Trump returned to office promising to end “endless wars” and focus on domestic economic priorities. However, the conflict with Iran created a challenge to that promise. Rising energy prices, pressure on financial markets, and growing concerns about the economy became important issues for many voters. These developments also generated uncertainty among some Republican supporters. Reports cited by the newspaper said dissatisfaction with the war, concerns about the rising cost of living, and frustration with economic conditions were among the main reasons voters shifted toward Democrats. The paper highlighted Trump’s reported admission after the election that the conflict with Iran had contributed to Republicans’ defeat. According to the analysis, the election demonstrated how foreign-policy decisions can directly affect domestic politics. Economic concerns linked to military conflicts can influence voter attitudes, shape campaign debates, and alter electoral outcomes. The newspaper argued that the results served as another reminder that international crises often have significant political consequences at home, particularly when economic pressures become a central concern for voters.

