TEHRAN- Rhetoric Orchestra will take the stage at Tehran’s Roudaki Hall with a concert titled “A Narrative of Baroque Grandeur,” featuring works by renowned composers Johann Sebastian Bach, Antonio Vivaldi and John Rutter.

The performances, conducted by Alireza Motevaseli, are scheduled for Saturday, November 21, and Monday, November 23, at 8 p.m.

Reza Marivand will serve as the orchestra’s artistic director and head, while Farbod Latifi will take the position of concertmaster. Pianists Negar Shoeibi and Kia Khosravifard will appear as soloists, alongside flutist Mahsima Fallahi.

The concert program brings together compositions by three prominent figures in classical music, offering audiences an opportunity to experience different approaches to musical expression, from the intricate counterpoint and structural richness of the Baroque period to the more contemporary musical language of Rutter.

Johann Sebastian Bach (1685–1750) is widely regarded as one of the greatest composers in Western classical music and a central figure of the Baroque era. Born in Eisenach, Germany, Bach came from a family of musicians and developed a distinctive musical language characterized by complex counterpoint, harmonic depth and remarkable structural precision. His extensive body of work encompasses orchestral compositions, concertos, keyboard music, cantatas and major sacred works. Among his best-known compositions are the Brandenburg Concertos, the Well-Tempered Clavier, the Mass in B minor and the St. Matthew Passion. Although his music did not receive widespread recognition immediately after his death, Bach's influence grew considerably in the 19th century, and his compositions remain fundamental to the study and performance of classical music.

Antonio Vivaldi (1678–1741), an Italian composer, violinist and Catholic priest, was another major figure of the Baroque period. Born in Venice, he became particularly influential through his contributions to the development of the instrumental concerto, especially the violin concerto. Vivaldi composed hundreds of concertos, as well as operas, sacred vocal works and chamber music. His compositions are distinguished by their energetic rhythms, vivid contrasts and expressive melodies. His most celebrated work, “The Four Seasons”, a set of four violin concertos, is among the most frequently performed compositions in the classical repertoire. Vivaldi's innovative approach to instrumental writing helped shape the concerto form and influenced generations of composers, including Johann Sebastian Bach.

John Rutter, born in London in 1945, represents a much more recent chapter in the history of classical music. An English composer, conductor and arranger, he is particularly known for his contributions to contemporary choral music. Educated at Clare College, Cambridge, where he studied music, Rutter later became widely recognized for his accessible melodies, rich harmonies and skillful orchestration. His extensive repertoire includes sacred and secular choral compositions, orchestral works and arrangements of traditional songs. Among his best-known works are “Requiem”, “Gloria” and “Magnificat”. He has also conducted and recorded extensively with the Cambridge Singers, an ensemble he founded in 1981. His compositions are performed by choirs and orchestras around the world and have become an important part of the contemporary choral repertoire.

By bringing together works associated with these composers, Rhetoric Orchestra's upcoming performances seek to offer a musical narrative connecting different periods and traditions of classical music, with the Baroque masters at the heart of the program.

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