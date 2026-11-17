TEHRAN- The Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, Major General Ali Abdollahi, has vowed that Iran will push American forces back from the region as far as the South Pole.

Speaking about the two wars of aggression launched by the United States and the Israeli regime against Iran, Major General Abdollahi said that, from the outset, Washington and Tel Aviv had sought to overthrow the Islamic Republic of Iran, deploying their full military capabilities and resources to achieve that objective.

However, the experience of the two wars has demonstrated that military hardware is only one factor in determining the outcome of a conflict, while the decisive elements on the battlefield are national will, faith, and confidence in divine promises, the senior commander said.

“We were able to drive the Americans back across the seas. By God’s grace, we will drive American forces out of this region and as far as the South Pole. The Americans should await this move,” Abdollahi said.

He stressed that this course of action would continue until the enemy regretted its aggression.

The senior commander also said that avenging the blood of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, those killed in the war, and the Iranian children who were martyred remained a firm demand that Iran would pursue with reliance on divine grace.

