TEHRAN- Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi has said that the future of nations, including those in South America facing US intervention, will be determined by the will of their independent and resilient peoples, not by decisions made in Washington.

In a post on X on Tuesday, Gharibabadi cited the abduction of Venezuela’s president and the intensification of the US economic blockade against Cuba as examples of Washington’s unlawful actions against independent nations.

He stressed that the history of these countries demonstrates that their destiny cannot be dictated by the White House.

“The fate of nations is determined not by the White House, but by the will of their independent and resilient people,” he wrote.

His remarks come amid heightened US pressure on Cuba, including threats of military intervention by President Donald Trump. Washington has sought to pressure Havana into political and economic changes, while Cuban officials have rejected foreign interference in their country’s affairs.

