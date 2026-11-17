TEHRAN – The Iranian animated feature film “Legacy of the Guardian” is competing in the 16th Guglielmo Marconi filmf - International Kids and Teens Film Festival (GMfilmf), which is underway in Treviso, Italy.

The 86-minute animation is present in the competition section of the festival along with 12 other films and animations, IRNA reported.

Directors Emad Rahmani and Mehrdad Mehrabi Gargari also joined a festival talk on November 16, which provided an opportunity for Italian audiences and animation enthusiasts to explore the creative process behind this work and the evolution of transforming mythological narratives and Iranian traditions into a modern visual storytelling format.

In the session, Rahmani, writer and director of “Legacy of the Guardian,” discussed how the initial idea was formed and how Iran’s mythological heritage was transformed into an engaging story for children and adolescents. Mehrabi, director and 3D artist, also shared his experiences in character creation and the execution of digital movement and animation with the attendees.

The program was designed under the slogan “From Myth to Animation,” aiming to showcase the production process of animated films and the role of cinema in fostering connections between diverse cultures.

A fantasy adventure animated film set in contemporary Iran, the story of “Legacy of the Guardian” is about two boys who discover the presence of a group of thieves in an ancient area. This leads to the awakening of a legendary guardian, and the two children embark on an adventure with him to recover the stolen artifact.

Amid the ruins of an ancient Iranian city, Bahram, a shy nine-year-old armed with a wooden sword, dreams of becoming a hero. Along with his lively friend Jano and a courageous squirrel companion, he explores the historic site, turning every small discovery into a great adventure.

One evening, the boys discover a sealed passage and interrupt a group of smugglers searching for a legendary sword. Bahram manages to solve an ancient riddle, awakening Khashayar, a mythical guardian reincarnated as a stubborn, talking goat. As the smugglers get closer and closer to a weapon capable of amplifying the intentions of its wielder, Bahram realizes that courage comes not from power, but from the choices of those who choose to wield it.

“Legacy of the Guardian” had its premiere at the 44th Fajr Film Festival in Tehran on January 31 as it officially opened the festival. Since it was the only animation accepted in the festival, it was screened in the non-competition section.

In October, the feature animation took part in the 38th International Film Festival for Children and Youth in Isfahan, and received the festival’s special award, along with the prize for best animated feature.

Emad Rahmani is a screenwriter and director whose work spans animation and narrative video games. In over 15 years of professional experience, Rahmani has directed and developed over 20 projects in animation and interactive entertainment.

His projects often draw inspiration from Iranian history, mythology, and regional culture, but are crafted as emotionally relatable genre stories, designed to reach audiences far beyond their original context.

In his directorial partnership with Mehrabi, Rahmani focuses primarily on story development, script development, storyboarding, and the initial construction of the visual narrative. Humor and adventure remain central elements of his work, especially when they allow younger audiences to engage with complex cultural or moral themes without losing the joy of the story.

Mehrdad Mehrabi Gargari is an Iranian animation director and 3D artist with a degree in architecture from Bonab University. His main areas of expertise include layout, camerawork, movement, character design, animation direction, and final visual continuity of sequences.

His collaboration with Rahmani is based on complementary responsibilities. While Rahmani focuses on story development, storyboarding, and the initial definition of the visual narrative, Mehrabi leads the transition from these foundations to layout, movement, and final animation. They have co-directed two other animated feature films together, including “Sword and Sorrow” and “The Legend of Sepehr”.

Guglielmo Marconi filmf - Kids and Teens International Film Festival was established to create a large film festival for children and teenagers that combines talent and culture, to indicate welcoming places for young people and to offer workshops dedicated to the study of new forms of artistic expression.

The festival aims to be an initiative aimed at the whole country and internationally to satisfy both the expectations of a young population and those of adult spectators, in an attempt to bring the general public closer to quality forms of cinema.

Its programming, despite having children, school-age children, and university students as its preferential audience, also opens up with enthusiasm to adults and to the entire population interested in cinematographic art, fascinated by artistic and visual culture, passionate about teaching, pedagogy, fun, and educational but also simple entertainment.

It represents a good opportunity to show new training paths, offering a constantly renewed program of cultural activities, and to propose, through the cinematographic medium, respectful skills and fruitful reflections open to all members of the school.

This year’s edition of the festival will conclude on November 30.

SS/SAB

