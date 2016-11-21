Iran threatens to retaliate if congressional bills finalized

TEHRAN – Iran threatened on Monday that if congressional sanctions moves, which contravene the nuclear deal, are finalized Tehran will “definitely” take countermeasures.

“If these bills are finalized we have options on the table that we will definitely implement them,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi told a regular news briefing.



A majority in the U.S. House passed a bill on Wednesday aiming at blocking Boeing’s intended sale of 80 commercial airplanes to Iran Air.

President Barack Obama has said he will veto the measure, if the Senate also approves the bill.

Qassemi also said Tehran is monitoring developments in the U.S. “precisely” and “patiently”.

Donald-elect Donald Trump, who made inflammatory remarks against the nuclear deal between Iran and great powers during his presidential campaigns, will take the helm at the White House on January 20.

Qassemi said Iran has taken necessary preparations and will make proper decisions in proportionate to the new situation when Trump starts his work.

“It is too soon to judge what has happened… I think there exists ‘rationalism’ in the U.S. society to the extent that the international interests will not be jeopardized,” he noted.

“Any way, Iran is prepared and has the appropriate option for any situation and will take necessary actions if the U.S. seeks to violate nuclear deal,” he added.

In a speech in March to a conference of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) in Washington Trump claimed that his “number one priority is to dismantle the disastrous deal with Iran”. However, he later backed down from his rhetoric saying it was difficult to violate a deal which has been approved by the UN Security Council.

The July 2015 nuclear deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), went into effect on January 16.

Qassemi said, “The JCPOA is a multilateral agreement and not a bilateral one and has been approved by the UN Security Council and I do not think that it would be simple for one side to violate the deal or seek to review it.”

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said on November 9 that the JCPOA is a “multilateral agreement” and that she is tasked to guarantee its full implementation.

EU foreign ministers also issued a statement on November 14 reiterating the 28-nation bloc’s “resolute” commitment to the implementation of the nuclear agreement.

‘Iran optimistic about Iran-EU ties’

Qassemi said that the European Union has adopted “positive” approach towards Iran and the country is “optimistic” about expanding ties with the EU in various areas.

He also said that Iran and France plan to form first economic committee in January.

Iran dismisses autonomy plan for rebel-held areas of Aleppo

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem rejected on Sunday Staffan de Mistura’s proposed plan according to which the Syrian government grant autonomy and recognize the local administration in rebel-held areas of Aleppo.

Qassemi also said, “No such plans could be carried out in Syria’s political system.”

The Iranian Foreign Ministry official also said de Mistura’s truce plan for Syria is “provisional” and “inadequate”.

“There are many actors in Syria. Disintegration of Syria have many serious opponents and cannot take place simply,”

‘Saudi Arabia following path of dictators’

The Iranian Foreign Ministry official said Saudi Arabia faces many domestic and foreign problems and the kingdom is following the path of many regional dictators.

Qassemi said, “Saudi Arabia has taken a wrong path which is not rational enough. The country has taken the path that has been followed by some dictators in the region whose destiny is obvious for the people and public opinion.”

He also expressed hope that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation would restore its main nature and help draw the Islamic countries closer.

NA/PA



