G7 summit raises eyebrows and complaints

TEHRAN - The final communiqué published by the G7 summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima has been viewed as filled with double standards, most of which go back to the United States.

Seven of the world's advanced economies - the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan - also known as the G7, have wrapped up their annual meeting in Japan.

The summiteers discussed a number of countries and issues. They include:

CHINA

China has been a key target of the summit this year.

The G7 raised a host of issues with the second (soon to be first) strongest economy in the world.

The G7 spoke of "the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait."

"There is no change in the basic positions of the G7 members on Taiwan" it said, while voicing concerns "about the human rights situation in China", including in Tibet, Xinjiang and Hong Kong.

"There is no legal basis for China’s expansive maritime claims in the South China Sea," the joint statement also read.

The Chinese foreign ministry has hit back at the G7, saying it firmly opposes the joint statement and has complained to summit organizer Japan.

The ministry said that the G7, disregarding China's concerns, had attacked it and interfered in its internal affairs, including Taiwan.

The ministry spokesperson said "the G7 makes high-sounding claims about 'promoting a peaceful, stable and prosperous world', but what it does is hindering international peace, undermining regional stability and curbing other countries’ development. That simply shows how little international credibility means to the G7."

"Affairs related to Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet are purely China’s internal affairs. China firmly opposes interference by any external force in those affairs under the pretext of human rights."

The Chinese ministry further lashed out at the G7 over the South China Sea, accusing foreign parties of trying to drive a wedge between China and its neighbors.

The U.S. regularly sails warship carrier strike groups through the South China Sea while sending advanced weapons to separatist forces in the Chinese province of Taiwan. Measures that Beijing says bring further instability to the region.

AFGHANISTAN

"We note with grave concern increased threats to stability and the dire humanitarian and economic situation in Afghanistan."

The G7 fails to mention the U.S. destructive role in bringing about insecurity and the dire humanitarian and economic situation during Washington's 20-year war and occupation of Afghanistan.

The U.S. has frozen $7 billion of Afghan assets. International Human Rights groups say releasing those funds would go a long way to easing the humanitarian suffering that America left behind following its withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021.

IRAN

The G7 communiqué stresses "our clear determination that Iran must never develop a nuclear weapon."

Iran has expressed its strong opposition to nuclear weapons and advocates a world free of any weapons of mass destruction as it has been on the receiving end of such weapons when the West provided to the former Iraqi regime of Saddam Hussein to use against Iranians.

Global intelligence agencies have acknowledged that Iran's nuclear program is peaceful, including the U.S. intelligence community, which testified before Congress, to the anger of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

In addition to the more than one dozen reports by the IAEA that have certified no diversion in Iran's nuclear program, Tehran says its peaceful nuclear program for medical and energy purposes is in line with the country’s undeniable rights under the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

The G7 statement makes no mention of Israel's nuclear weapons program, which has refused to sign the NPT. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, Israel has about 90 nuclear weapons.

The statement does allude to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as the best way to resolve the dispute with the West while ironically failing to mention the U.S. unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA.

Experts say the U.S. and its Western allies use the nuclear issue to maintain sanctions on Iran and scaremongering its neighbors.

"Iran must stop supporting" Russia in the Ukraine war and "we call upon Iran to cease transferring armed UAVs, which have been used to attack Ukraine’s critical infrastructure," is another part of the controversial G7 statement.

Tehran has, time and again, said it sold drones to Russia before the Ukraine conflict erupted in February 2021. It has repeatedly asked Ukrainian authorities for evidence that Iranian drones are being used in the war.

As of today, Tehran has yet to receive any solid evidence.

UKRAINE

The G7 communiqué on Ukraine is accompanied by another joint statement of about 3,000 words.

There is no mention of Russia's security concerns when the U.S.-led NATO military alliance expanded eastwards on Russian borders, which led to the eruption of the war.

The G7 says it will continue to pump weapons into the warzone, essentially prolonging it.

A section in the separate joint statement reads "we will continue our efforts to ensure that Russia pays for the long-term reconstruction of Ukraine." Western politicians have said this should come out of the $300 billion dollars NATO has frozen as part of the unprecedented sanctions against Russia.

NATO critics believe the military alliance is trying to contain Russia with Ukraine being used as a proxy and that NATO should foot the bill for Ukraine's reconstruction.

PALESTINE

The G7 reiterates the usual statements from the international community about taking steps towards a so-called two state solution.

"All parties must refrain from unilateral actions, including settlement activities and incitement to violence," the statement adds.

There is no mention whatsoever of the Israeli war crimes, including the massacre of 33 Palestinians - including 6 children and 3 women - this month nor the roughly 120 Palestinians killed so far this year in the occupied West Bank along with the other atrocities committed against them.

NUCLEAR WEAPONS

The gathering discussed "a vision" and "expressed commitment to achieving a world without nuclear weapons."

It is quite ironic that the meeting was held in the city of Hiroshima, where the U.S. dropped an atomic bomb along with the city of Nagasaki, killing and maiming hundreds of thousands of people.

Other places where civilians are still feeling the side effects of U.S. nukes is the Marshall Islands, where the Pentagon conducted 67 nuclear tests.

As the only country in the world to have ever fired nuclear bombs against another nation, the U.S. should perhaps take the lead and dismantle its own nuclear weapons stockpile so others can follow suit.

TRADE

The joint statement says the G7 stood "united in our commitment to free and fair trade as foundational principles and objectives of the rules-based multilateral trading system."

The U.S. has displayed anything but multilateralism in the global trading system, consistently creating barriers for other nations to trade freely.

Unilateral measures taken by Washington, which seeks to tighten its hegemonic grip on international monetary organizations coupled with its sanctions regime, have prevented a vast number of countries from being able to trade freely.

TERRORISM

The G7 signaled its "strong commitment to working together with all relevant actors to counter all forms of terrorism and violent extremism"

The U.S. has waged wars and militarily intervened in West Asia, North Africa, and elsewhere that has seen a significant rise in terrorism and violent extremism.

Washington is required to review its foreign policy if it is really serious about combating terrorism and violent extremism.

Experts believe the U.S. establishment has been waging wars and militarily interfering in regions like West Asia with the goal of destabilizing them with the spread of terrorism.

It has left countries in the region to take on the real task of tackling terrorism that arose because of the U.S. military presence beyond its borders, something that some U.S. officials and lawmakers have acknowledged.

REFUGEES

"We reaffirm our commitment to protecting refugees," the communiqué reads.

The West has been waging wars on the pretext of supporting the people of those countries, while closing the door on war refugees from reaching the West.

HUMAN RIGHTS

The G7 affirms its "commitment to upholding human rights and dignity of all, as set out in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, so that everyone can participate fully and equally in society."

Try and translate this to Black Americans or Black British people who face institutionalized racism and are regularly shot dead at traffic stops because of the color of their skin.

China alludes to this by saying "the G7 needs to stop pointing fingers ... and take a hard look at their own history and human rights record."