Iran lose to S. Africa at 2025 FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup

TEHRAN – Iran lost to South Africa 6-0 at the 2025 Men's FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup quarter-finals on Friday.

Team Melli had defeated Argentina 5-3 and Malaysia 3-0 and lost to Germany 8-3 in Pool B.

The top eight teams from across the three pools (the top two in each group, plus the two best third-placed teams) went through to the quarter-finals.

Iran will play Poland on Saturday for the fifth to eighth place.

The competition is being held in Porec, Croatia.