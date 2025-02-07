Iran lose to S. Africa at 2025 FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup
TEHRAN – Iran lost to South Africa 6-0 at the 2025 Men's FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup quarter-finals on Friday.
Team Melli had defeated Argentina 5-3 and Malaysia 3-0 and lost to Germany 8-3 in Pool B.
The top eight teams from across the three pools (the top two in each group, plus the two best third-placed teams) went through to the quarter-finals.
Iran will play Poland on Saturday for the fifth to eighth place.
The competition is being held in Porec, Croatia.
