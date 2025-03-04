Yousefi named Iranian foreign ministry director for Western Europe

TEHRAN – Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, has appointed Alireza Yousefi as the Minister’s Assistant and Director General for Western Europe at the Foreign Ministry.

Yousefi brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having held several key diplomatic positions throughout his career. He previously served as Iran’s Ambassador to Norway, where he played a pivotal role in fostering bilateral relations.

Additionally, he has held the position of Head of the Multilateral Political Affairs Department, overseeing Iran’s engagement in international organizations.

His experience also includes serving as a Counselor at Iran’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York, where he was involved in critical diplomatic negotiations, as well as working at Iran’s Embassy in Turkey.