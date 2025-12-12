Wheelchair basketball teams win gold and silver at 2025 AYPG

TEHRAN – Iran’s boys’ and girls’ wheelchair basketball teams won a gold and silver medal at the Dubai 2025 Asian Youth Para Games on Thursday.

The boys beat Japan 15-9 in the final match.

The AYPG is more than a competition for Iran’s boys’ wheelchair basketball. It is a long-term mission.

Also, Iran’s girls’ wheelchair basketball team settled for the silver medal against Thailand in the final, losing the match 13-7.

Defending champion Iran has participated in the Games with 194 athletes in 11 sports.

The fifth edition of the Asian Youth Para Games runs in Dubai from Dec. 10 to 13.