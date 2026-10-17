Leader congratulates U23 Greco-Roman team on world title

TEHRAN – Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Khamenei, Leader of the Islamic Revolution, congratulated Iran's U23 Greco-Roman wrestling team on winning the World Championship title in the United States.

In a message issued Oct. 17, he extended congratulations to the pride-inspiring champions, their hard-working coaches and the entire Iranian nation, saying the shining of youth, hoisting of Iran's flag and echo of the national anthem reflect radiant hopes paving the way toward a bright and magnificent future.