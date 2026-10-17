Tehran seeks rail link to Afghanistan via Uzbekistan as Iran-Kazakhstan freight grows

TEHRAN- The head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways, on the sidelines of the two-day summit of ministers from Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) member states in Kazakhstan, announced a review of obstacles to Iran-Kazakhstan rail cooperation and the issue of connecting Iran’s rail network to Afghanistan via Uzbekistan.

Jabbar-Ali Zakeri, at the two-day ECO ministers’ summit in Kazakhstan, referred to the development of rail infrastructure and the increase in regional transit capacity and emphasized the need to expand transport cooperation among regional countries.

The head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways, referring to the annual holding of the “New Silk Road” conference by Kazakhstan Railways and the country’s Ministry of Transport, described the main goal of the event as developing transport in the region and strengthening international corridors.

Zakeri, referring to the opening last year of the Dostyk route, the second border crossing between Kazakhstan and China, said: “Rail-laying operations are underway on the continuation of this route over a length of 150 kilometers, and the project is expected to become operational next year. This measure can increase the capacity of the East-West corridor.”

The Deputy Minister of Transport and Urban Development, stating that Kazakhstan’s rail transit, despite existing restrictions in Russia’s and Belarus’s communications with Europe, has grown by 20 percent to about 30 million tons, described this trend as a sign of the high capacity of rail transport in the region.

He also cited the digitalization of processes and the elimination of paper documents in exchanges between executive bodies as among Kazakhstan Railways’ important measures, explaining: “This transformation has reduced the time for wagons to cross the border to about 30 minutes.”

According to him, the move by member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) toward using an integrated digital system can bring about facilitation of rail transport and regional trade.

Zakeri, emphasizing the importance of Iran’s use of these capacities, expressed hope that, given Iran’s border and transport connections with regional countries, the ground would be prepared for using integrated digital systems as well.

The head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways further recalled the long-standing rail relations between Iran and Kazakhstan and announced a noticeable increase in freight movement capacity between the two countries.

He added: “Obstacles and problems in bilateral cooperation, the development of the rail network, border connections, and especially the establishment of a rail link between Iran and Afghanistan via Uzbekistan were reviewed at this meeting.”

Zakeri expressed hope that part of the agreements and decisions made at this summit would enter the implementation phase by next year and provide the ground for strengthening rail cooperation and developing regional transit.

EF/MA