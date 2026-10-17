Ceasefire must cover all fronts to end regional war, says diplomat

TEHRAN— Iran has stressed that ending hostilities on all fronts is essential to achieving lasting peace in West Asia, warning that continued fighting in any part of the region would mean the war remains unresolved.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh made the remarks in an interview with Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen television network on Friday, emphasizing that an end to Israel’s war on Lebanon was integral to broader efforts to bring the regional conflict to a close.

Khatibzadeh, who arrived in Beirut on Wednesday for talks with Lebanese officials, said Iran remained committed to ending Israeli military aggression against Lebanon and had pursued that objective within the framework of the memorandum of understanding reached between Iran and the United States in Islamabad in mid-June.

He described Lebanon as one of the key issues discussed in Iran’s engagements with Washington, adding that his visit was intended, in part, to help bring the two sides closer together.

During his stay in Beirut, Khatibzadeh held what he described as positive talks with senior Lebanese officials, including Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, and representatives of the Foreign Ministry.

Iran calls for an end to hostilities across the region

The Iranian deputy foreign minister stressed that Israel must end its military campaign in Lebanon and across the Levant, arguing that developments on the different regional fronts are closely interconnected.

“One of Iran’s conditions is an end to all wars,” he said, explaining that continued hostilities on any single front would effectively mean the continuation of the broader regional war.

Khatibzadeh said Iran had therefore remained committed to ending the conflict in Lebanon, describing the effort as part of a wider approach to stopping the war throughout the region.

His remarks underscored Tehran’s position that a ceasefire limited to one theater of conflict would not be sufficient to establish lasting regional stability if military operations continued elsewhere.

The Iranian diplomat accused Washington and Tel Aviv of violating the Islamabad understanding through their attacks on Iran and Lebanon. He also said US efforts to secure a ceasefire and end Israel’s war on Lebanon had reached an impasse.

Khatibzadeh questioned Israel’s willingness to honor its commitments, arguing that Washington bore responsibility for restraining its regional ally and ensuring that any agreed arrangements were respected.

Tehran rejects US war aims

Addressing the war against Iran, Khatibzadeh described the US military campaign as illegal under international law and said Washington had failed to eliminate Iran’s air-defense systems and deterrence capabilities.

He said Iran had resisted an existential war and would continue to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He also reiterated Iran’s readiness to address concerns raised by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the United States regarding its peaceful nuclear activities.

Khatibzadeh pointed to more than 15 IAEA reports that, according to him, confirmed Iran’s compliance with its commitments. He presented this record as evidence that concerns over Iran’s nuclear program could be addressed through engagement rather than military confrontation.

Khatibzadeh also said Iran had proposed reopening the Strait of Hormuz within seven days, signaling Tehran’s readiness to pursue a diplomatic solution to tensions surrounding one of the world’s most strategically important maritime routes.

The Iranian deputy foreign minister stressed that Tehran did not seek war but would resist any conflict imposed on the country.

Hezbollah as a Lebanese political movement

Commenting on Hezbollah, Khatibzadeh described the movement as a Lebanese political party established in response to Israeli attacks and occupation.

He said Iran’s relations with its regional allies were rooted in shared beliefs, values, and principles, presenting these ties as part of Tehran’s broader regional outlook.

The remarks came as Iran continued diplomatic engagement with Lebanon, where the consequences of Israel’s military campaign remain central to regional security discussions.

Khatibzadeh’s statements placed the need for a comprehensive cessation of hostilities at the center of Iran’s approach to ending the conflict, arguing that peace cannot be secured through isolated ceasefires while fighting continues elsewhere.

For Tehran, the central requirement is an end to the war across all fronts, accompanied by respect for national sovereignty and the fulfillment of commitments made through diplomatic agreements.